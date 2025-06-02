13 Of The Biggest Controversies In Starbucks History

If you've ever walked into a Starbucks for your daily caffeine hit, you'll have noticed that the baristas in charge of making all of those lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, and specialty drinks always wear a green apron. It's a crucial part of the coffee giant's branding and aesthetic, and it's been that way since 1987.

According to a statement released by Starbucks in April 2025, making these green aprons look the best they can be is key to creating an inviting atmosphere in its stores. That's why the company introduced a new dress code, which dictates that its baristas can only wear solid black shirts and khaki, black, or blue denim pants. This, the chain states, helps its "iconic green apron to shine." But plenty of workers were not thrilled by the news. In fact, in May 2025, more than 1,000 baristas from 75 stores across the country walked out in protest against the dress code.

In a statement on X, Starbucks Workers United (a workers' union for employees at various stores across the country) called the new uniform policy "regressive and unnecessary." It also took action by filing a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board over the new policy, claiming that Starbucks did not attempt to reach a deal with Starbucks Workers United before it implemented the new dress code.