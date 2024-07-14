The Fascinating History Of Starbucks' Green Aprons
Green is the color of envy, but when it comes to aprons, the Starbucks colors make more of a difference than you think. Despite opening in 1971, it wasn't until 1987 that the company introduced its most famous uniform feature. This change marked a massive shift in their business model. Instead of using the original brown aprons — to match the coffee beans and potentially hide any stains — they rebranded to use green. The chain had already adjusted its logo in 1982 to include a green border around its siren icon, and the aprons were part of a wider marketing strategy. The color holds associations with freshness, earthiness, and environmental-friendliness. It came simultaneously with a shift towards taking inspiration from Italian coffee houses, playing classic tunes and instrumental jazz while customers queued for drinks.
The introduction of these special aprons mirrors the upward trajectory of the Starbucks brand, from its humble Pike Place Market beginnings to nearly 400,000 workers now wearing them worldwide. It's easy to see why it's become such an affectionate symbol of the company's history.
When do staff transition from green to black aprons?
The eagle-eyed amongst you may have noticed that some Starbucks partners (its term for "employees") wear black. This difference signifies that the individual is a Coffee Master, having completed training with the company's Coffee Academy. As part of the course, they upskill by learning about roasting, blending, ethically sourcing, brewing, and honing blind-tasting skills. So, if you've got specialist questions or want to know more about a bean type, look for black Coffee Master apron wearers. Staff only transition from green to black once they've undergone rigorous extra training.
Just because there's an entry-level outfit across the chain doesn't mean workers stay in them for long. Apron adaptations are often a signal of career progression; there are even mortarboard embroidered aprons to recognize degree achievements. There's no denying that Starbucks has changed drastically since the 1970s, and the company continues to evolve, especially through its uniforms. See if you can spot any purple aprons, too; these signify that the wearer is a Barista Champion. Only 26 Starbucks staff win this prize in an annual EMEA Barista Championship, representing competitors from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It's the ultimate upgrade from the traditional green attire.