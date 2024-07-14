The Fascinating History Of Starbucks' Green Aprons

Green is the color of envy, but when it comes to aprons, the Starbucks colors make more of a difference than you think. Despite opening in 1971, it wasn't until 1987 that the company introduced its most famous uniform feature. This change marked a massive shift in their business model. Instead of using the original brown aprons — to match the coffee beans and potentially hide any stains — they rebranded to use green. The chain had already adjusted its logo in 1982 to include a green border around its siren icon, and the aprons were part of a wider marketing strategy. The color holds associations with freshness, earthiness, and environmental-friendliness. It came simultaneously with a shift towards taking inspiration from Italian coffee houses, playing classic tunes and instrumental jazz while customers queued for drinks.

The introduction of these special aprons mirrors the upward trajectory of the Starbucks brand, from its humble Pike Place Market beginnings to nearly 400,000 workers now wearing them worldwide. It's easy to see why it's become such an affectionate symbol of the company's history.