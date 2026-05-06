The Beloved Chain That In-N-Out Once Took To Court Over Its Double-Double Burger

In-N-Out Burger gets a whole lotta love from fast-food fans, but a comparatively new Denver-based chain has been pulling heartstrings across an even wider swath of the country: Smashburger. While there's plenty room for two hipster-style burger icons, the things they have in common ultimately drew them far, far apart in 2017. That's when In-N-Out filed a federal lawsuit against Smashburger in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on August 28, 2017.

As Shakespeare once asked, "What's in a name?" As it turns out, everything in the burger-battle between the two Western-state fast-food darlings. The feud began over Smashburger's advertising of its "Triple Double" burger, which In-N-Out claimed was too similar to its own widely embraced "Double-Double" and "Triple Triple" trademarks. In-N-Out claimed to have held several of those federal or state trademarks since the early 1960s, ones involving things like character, drawing, and typeset marks — which were allegedly being encroached on by Smashburger.

Fast food chains have endured plenty of legal action over the years, including these 15 times fast food chains were sued. But the issues in this lawsuit were typically less about the food itself and more about the way it was represented, specifically how the names and characters were allegedly being used in violation of trademarks and to potentially mislead customers. In-N-Out claimed federal trademark infringement, federal trademark dilution, and federal unfair competition, but it didn't stop there. In 2018, the lawsuit expanded to include a claim of false advertising.