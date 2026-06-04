These Are The 8 Worst New Fast Food Items Of 2026 (So Far)

For every new fast food item that soars into a smashing success, there are several that completely flop and leave customers wondering what their favorite restaurants were thinking. The year 2026 has brought some excellent fast food items to drive-thrus across America, but the year hasn't been without its stinkers. We've compiled a list of the biggest fast food failures that hit the market from January to May, so you know which dishes to avoid ordering.

We consulted dozens of social media comments, along with in-depth reviews and taste tests, including Tasting Table's own, to find fast food items with the most customer complaints in 2026.

While some dishes fail to make an impact because they're not exciting enough, others are simply too convoluted to appeal to any customers whatsoever, such as a certain Dunkin' drink that we'll get into later on in this list. Meanwhile, many fast food flops just don't taste very good or have serious issues with quality control.

There's another running theme with the worst-reviewed items of 2026: poor value. As inflation seems to climb higher every day, customers have fully rejected overpriced fast food items, and several of our picks have earned complaints that they're not worth the money, even from customers who enjoyed them overall. With that, here are the most poorly-performing entrees, sides, drinks, and desserts of the year thus far.