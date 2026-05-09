The 9 Biggest Fast Food Item Complaints Customers Have In 2026 (So Far)

In theory, fast food is supposed to be a treat. Quick, indulgent, and satisfying, it's often the perfect pick-me-up to help you through a long drive or boost your morale at the end of the day. Unfortunately, it simply doesn't deliver at times. In fact, it seems fast food has missed the mark in many instances so far in 2026, with many customers already reportedly receiving subpar orders throughout the year.

Over the first four months of this year, numerous customers have complained about the low quality, skyrocketing prices, and lack of substance in their fast food orders, with many doing so on review sites and social media. There's no single restaurant to blame, either; some say Burger King has continuously let them down, while others have found certain Domino's or McDonald's items weren't up to scratch.

If you want to find out more about which fast food menu items have received the most complaints in 2026 (so far, anyway), keep reading. Spoiler alert: Some of these might put you off ordering fast food for a while.