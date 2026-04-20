I Tried Arby's New Brisket Sandwich & Mac Bowl, And My Wallet Would Like A Word

First up is Arby's Chopped Brisket Sandwich, which claims to have ¼ pound of brisket on it. I don't doubt that my sandwich did, but it certainly wasn't much to look at, especially when you compare it to the piled-high sandwiches touted in the product's promotional photos.

I'll give kudos to Arby's for not trying to do too much with this sandwich, though. Good barbecue should be able to stand on its own — loading this brisket sandwich up with all sorts of toppings would have been a huge red flag. It wasn't an awful brisket sandwich by any means. The 13 hours of smoking time it gets over hickory wood definitely adds a signature flavor. The toasted brioche Arby's is using tastes pretty standard. And yet.

The meat was tender and had enough flavor sans sauce to keep me happy, even if it was a bit on the dry and salty side. But, considering that the sandwich alone cost me about $10, I wouldn't buy it again. It's just not a good enough sandwich for me to spend $10 on. I'd rather walk down the street and spend $19.95 on a smoked brisket sandwich and a side of mac and cheese at my local barbecue spot.