I Tried Arby's New Brisket Sandwich & Mac Bowl, And My Wallet Would Like A Word
Here's a pop quiz: Where does one go when they want to quickly fill up on any one of a number of meat-stacked sandwiches? If you answered "Arby's," you're correct, of course. The fast food chain delivers on its famous tagline — "We have the meats" — and is the obvious choice for anyone in a particularly carnivorous mood.
That doesn't mean every item at the chain is a slam dunk, though. And in this economy, when fast food prices are very comparable to those at casual sit-down chains, where you spend your dollar matters more than ever. I headed to my local Arby's to try two new menu items: its Chopped Brisket Sandwich and its Chopped Brisket Bowl. I was determined to be critical in my review, and though fast food chains aren't typically held to the highest quality standards, I really took into consideration how these offerings compared with something you could get at a casual sit-down chain for a similar price. Let's see how they fared.
Methodology
I'm by no means high-brow when I criticize fast-food menu items. I won't necessarily cut them much slack, but I obviously don't expect a $10 sandwich to taste like a $25 artisan sandwich that you might get at a local deli or chef-driven concept. But because fast food prices are steadily rising, I believe that quality also needs to increase to match the premium price points that companies are implementing.
All of that is to say, I felt more critical about Arby's offerings than I would be if they were cheaper. The cost ended up being a huge determining factor in my ultimate verdict of whether these menu items are worth your hard-earned dollar. The bar for barbecue is high, so Arby's offerings need to be high on the value scale to get my stamp of approval.
Taste test: Arby's Quarter Pound Chopped Brisket Sandwich
First up is Arby's Chopped Brisket Sandwich, which claims to have ¼ pound of brisket on it. I don't doubt that my sandwich did, but it certainly wasn't much to look at, especially when you compare it to the piled-high sandwiches touted in the product's promotional photos.
I'll give kudos to Arby's for not trying to do too much with this sandwich, though. Good barbecue should be able to stand on its own — loading this brisket sandwich up with all sorts of toppings would have been a huge red flag. It wasn't an awful brisket sandwich by any means. The 13 hours of smoking time it gets over hickory wood definitely adds a signature flavor. The toasted brioche Arby's is using tastes pretty standard. And yet.
The meat was tender and had enough flavor sans sauce to keep me happy, even if it was a bit on the dry and salty side. But, considering that the sandwich alone cost me about $10, I wouldn't buy it again. It's just not a good enough sandwich for me to spend $10 on. I'd rather walk down the street and spend $19.95 on a smoked brisket sandwich and a side of mac and cheese at my local barbecue spot.
Taste test: Arby's Quarter Pound Chopped Brisket Bowl
I had higher hopes for Arby's Quarter Pound Chopped Brisket Bowl, especially considering that it cost even more than the sandwich. $12.99 for a quarter pound of brisket on top of mac and cheese topped with crispy onions doesn't sound bad ... as long as the quality holds up. This mid-tier offering failed to impress, and I feel I definitely could have spent my $12.99 better elsewhere.
For starters, the crispy onions weren't crispy. I was willing to give this a pass — after all, the bowl had a lid on it for a few minutes, so they very well might have been crispy if I dined-in at the restaurant. Again, the brisket was flavorful enough to satisfy, albeit a bit dry and a lot salty. The mac, too, was just decent on its own. It didn't seem as processed as many fast food mac and cheese offerings, but it also didn't taste premium in any specific regard. So, theoretically, you have three things that could (or kind of) work on their own. Put the three elements together, though, and what you get is a $12.99 sodium overload that's equal parts underwhelming and simply too much.
"Salt bomb" wouldn't be a bad descriptor. Perhaps I'd have enjoyed the offering more a decade ago, when I was less sodium conscious. Now, however, it just doesn't live up to its price point.
Final thoughts
Honestly, unless you're a die-hard Arby's fan who needs to try every new menu item, I'd say you won't be missing anything by not having the brisket sandwich and brisket-mac bowl. I think they're too expensive, especially given that the $9.99 and $12.99 price points don't include sides or a drink. And, it's pretty clear that they have an abundant sodium content, which didn't make me feel great after eating only a few bites of each item.
They're not awful, and if each was priced two to three dollars cheaper, I could even recommend them. But I'd be an irresponsible food journalist if I didn't suggest that your hard-earned dollar could be better spent elsewhere. If you're swimming in cash and an Arby's loyalist, go for it — otherwise, you'll be fine sitting this one out.
Price, availability, and nutrition
Both the brisket sandwich and the brisket bowl are limited time offerings, and both are available as of April 20, 2026. The Quarter Pound Chopped Brisket Bowl costs $12.99 at my local Portland location, and depending on which sauce you choose, it has about 870 calories, 45 grams of fat, 49 grams of carbs, and 44 grams of protein.
The Quarter Pound Chopped Brisket Sandwich costs $9.99 at my location and has about 530 calories, depending on the sauce you choose. It has 15 grams of fat, 43 grams of carbs, and 34 grams of protein.