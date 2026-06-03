Fruit Flies In The Kitchen? Pour A Shot Of Whiskey

Fruit flies are one of the most annoying kitchen pests. They seem to appear out of nowhere, and before you know it, they're all over everything. They multiply super fast — a single fruit fly can lay up to 500 eggs, which will hatch literally overnight — so once they're in your kitchen, they are tough to eradicate. There are a few simple ways to make effective fruit fly traps using items you already have in your house, and whiskey is one of them.

That's because fruit flies are attracted to the alcohol that forms when overripe fruit and vegetables ferment. While any alcohol will technically work for a homemade fruit fly trap — wine, beer, spirits, and even apple cider vinegar, which are made through the process of fermentation — they seem especially drawn to whiskey's natural fruity flavor and aromas, which are the product of chemical compounds called esters. To lure these booze-loving little critters, add a swig of whiskey to a shallow dish or glass and place it, uncovered, where the fruit flies hover. They'll be unable to resist falling into the potent liquid to their demise. The smell of whiskey will also be much more pleasant in your kitchen than that of vinegar.

Of course, you don't need to use your favorite 20-year-old single malt — any blended whiskey or bourbon will do. You can even dilute the whiskey with water, since flies are attracted to as little as 3% alcohol solutions. If you have a big fly problem, make enough solution to place various traps around the kitchen and throughout the house. In case of curious cats perusing the counters, cover the containers with cling film and poke a few holes in it, so the flies can get in but not get out.