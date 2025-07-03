Why You Need To Rinse Your New Bunch Of Bananas ASAP

Grabbing a bunch of bananas from the supermarket shelf, you're probably not immediately envisioning washing them. Yet time is of the essence as most people don't even realize they've initiated a countdown. Fruit flies are the bane of many shoppers' existence and love laying eggs on bananas. On affected fruits, these eggs are ready and waiting to hatch, and by purchasing the bananas, you are essentially giving them a free ride home. Give it a few days, and your kitchen could be transformed into a full-fledged nursery. Luckily, there's an easy fix: Immediately rinse your bananas when you get home.

Avoid washing the fruit with soap since the chemicals are absorbed in porous surfaces and won't be removed by rinsing. Instead, blast the bananas under tap water for 30 seconds, concentrating on their stems. Dry the fruit thoroughly and then store them as normal. The whole process takes minutes, if that, and limits the chance of a future onslaught of miniature flies. To be really careful, routinely clean your fruit bowl, too, as these areas are susceptible to rogue eggs hatching undetected. Rinsing bananas is not just about fly removal, though. Additional incentives include removing bacteria like listeria from the outer skin. To the naked eye, who knows what that banana on your countertop is hiding? Better to be safe than sorry.