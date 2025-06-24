Why So Many Aldi Customers Aren't Buying Bananas Anymore

Aldi is the most popular store in the U.S. (seriously, YouGov released statistics). Yet the store has an Achilles' Heel, and it seems to be yellow. Shoppers are usually battling to brainstorm ways to use up overripe bananas, but Aldi seems to be presenting a different issue: Bananas that won't ripen. Customers have clocked onto the disappointing pattern, and it's beginning to dissuade them from purchasing Aldi's bananas. Scratch that yellow Achilles Heel; it's probably green.

That stubborn coloring is becoming a point of contention, and customers are taking to social platforms like Reddit to air their grievances. "It's now day 6, and they're still green," an exasperated customer commented on one thread. Frustratingly, it doesn't seem to be just a waiting game, either: "I'll buy them green, and in a few days they've either got freckles or are mushy and browning," another shopper added, "Aldi def isn't my first choice for bananas. They never look good to me." The unpredictable ripening is understandably sending customers elsewhere. "Whenever I need to go to Aldi and Wal-Mart, I just get them at Wal-Mart because they are generally 10 cents/pound cheaper and higher quality," admitted one Reddit user. It might be worth dodging this fruit next time you visit Aldi — or at least research how to ripen a banana fast.