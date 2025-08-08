You Only Need A Few Items Already In Your House For An Effective Fruit Fly Trap

Having fresh fruit and other produce in the house is lovely, but the flying pests that come with it? Not so much. If you've been noticing fruit flies buzzing around your kitchen, you'll want to act fast to prevent their little colony from growing. Don't fret, though, because everything you need to make an effective fruit fly trap is probably already in your kitchen.

There are lots of swear-by tricks and old wives' tales about how to get rid of fruit flies. The funnel trap is one of the simplest and most effective. You'll need a container with a small or medium-sized opening, like a glass or Mason jar, a piece of paper, and something to use as bait, like apple cider vinegar, wine, beer, or even a piece of fruit like a peeled banana (toss the peel in there, too), and some water. Roll the piece of paper into a cone shape with a narrow opening at the tip and secure it with a piece of tape, if needed. Then, fill your jar or glass with a little bit of the bait liquid. Place the homemade paper funnel in the container, making sure it doesn't touch the liquid, and that's it. The fruit flies will be attracted to the sweet, fermenting concoction and make their way down the funnel and into the glass. Meanwhile, the funnel's narrow opening makes it difficult for them to get back out.