Flies In The Kitchen? Ward Them Off With One Fresh Herb

If you haven't experienced a fly invasion in your home at any point in your life, consider yourself one of the luckiest people alive. Whether it's the ever-persistent fruit fly or the absolutely horrific horse fly, there's nothing quite as grating as hearing that incessant buzzing and having to swat at the air a million times just to get a glass of water. If you've been hit by the fly plague, you've probably also tried plenty of hacks to get rid of them. Maybe you've liberally sprayed your countertops with vinegar, boiled the last of your leftover holiday cinnamon sticks, or set more dish soap traps than you can count. If you're still dealing with these tiny tyrants, we're here to suggest one simple herb that may change the fly-fighting game: basil.

Not only is basil absolutely delicious in myriad dishes, especially when fresh, but it's also great at warding flies away. Flies are hypersensitive to smells and find any herb with a remotely pungent aroma unappealing. Having a few basil plants in your kitchen will repel domestic flies and keep them from contaminating your food products. Some flies may be attracted to the moisture in the basil's soil, but you can easily combat that by mixing dried basil leaves into the dirt, too. Just note that basil isn't toxic to flies, so if you're aiming to kill them, you'll need to come up with a second plan of attack.