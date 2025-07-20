12 Absolute Best Hacks For Keeping Bugs Out Of Your Kitchen

Just as we're getting into all the good summer feels, there's nothing worse than getting hit with the reality of what summer actually entails. Along with the heat, we welcome all sorts of bugs and pests like flies, mosquitoes and ants to the scene too. It's so wonderful to open up your kitchen windows and let in the fresh air, especially on hot days, but sadly, this means more pesky critters coming in to ruin your day. You don't want to get annoying things zooming past you while you're trying to cook lunch, or making some coffee, and you certainly don't want to reach your hand somewhere to find something tiny with many legs scurrying away.

The first step is to try not to attract bugs in the first place. This means keeping your kitchen clean and packing away any food, making sure not to leave anything exposed to the elements. Another thing people do is to place netting on the kitchen windows. While this is great for flies and mosquitos, it doesn't do much for the ground based creepy crawlies that come in from cracks in the wall.

Additionally, not everyone's kitchen windows are suitable for netting. No need to despair, as there are plenty of other ways to keep your kitchen a bug-free zone. You can use everything from common pantry staples, to specific plants, to little tricks you can do to keep away all the undesirables. Here are some of the absolute best hacks for keeping bugs out of your kitchen.