Stop Throwing Out Orange Peels And Use Them On Your Outdoor Patio This Summer
With roughly 86% water content, oranges are a surprising source of hydration to help beat the summer heat. What's more, these citrus fruits make up the ingredients for a number of delicious recipes, including meat marinades, fruit salads, and so much more. Depending on your designated dish, peeling oranges can be time-consuming, and there's even a scientific reason why the process is so messy. Rather than tossing out the literal fruits of your labor, you can easily repurpose orange peels to keep outdoor patio pests at bay. Set out orange peels around your patio for use as a natural insect repellent against critters, including mosquitoes, flies, and ants.
The logic behind this method of patio protection is fairly simple: Consider that the reason you should rinse oranges before eating them is to remove any pesticide residue or bacteria that could be harmful if consumed. Scientifically speaking, the volatile oils from freshly peeled oranges act as a deterrent for ants and other insects that dislike the smell. The presence of d-limonene in the peels is also a natural chemical repellent. If you've been wondering whether eating orange peels can make you sick, in truth, there are a number of health benefits for humans who consume peels that have been safely washed and in moderate amounts. With that said, they are definitely a turn-off for most bugs.
Using orange peels to protect your patio
One important thing to note about this trick is that the orange peels must be fresh. It's imperative that you replace the peels once the ones outside on your patio have dried up to maintain the efficacy of this natural repellent. There are a number of methods for making the most of your leftover orange peels. Start by soaking the fresh peels in water to create a spray for your garden. You can also chop or grind up the peels and set them out around your patio in high-traffic areas where bugs congregate such as near the base of your plants.
Though oranges are typically available all year, the peak season for the citrus fruits is between January and May, meaning it's worth stocking up for the summer months. There are plenty of clever uses for peeled oranges to complement your summer dishes and prepare your patio to keep pests away. Try a zingy summer salad with chunks of freshly peeled oranges or use orange juice as a marinade for your next batch of grilled carne asada. And remember to keep those fresh peels on hand for the ultimate patio bug repellent.