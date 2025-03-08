The Coffee Hack That Keeps Mosquitoes Out Of Your Kitchen

Unfortunately, brewing up a cup of coffee and sitting it out on your counter isn't really going to be the best way to keep mosquitos at bay. For the most effective results, you'll have to go against all your coffee brewing instincts and aim for a burnt cup of coffee (well, burnt grounds, to be more specific). The method for creating a coffee-based mosquito repellant is quite simple. To start, you'll need to get your hands on some coffee grounds.

If you live in one of those elusive non-coffee households, do not fret, you can often get used coffee grounds for free from local coffee shops. Even some Starbucks locations have something called "Grounds For Your Garden," where they give away free used grounds on a first come, first serve basis. Once you have your grounds in hand, you're pretty much set. However, you do want your grounds to be completely dry before burning them. If they're still soggy from their brew, leave them in a dry place until they've returned to that sand-like grit texture.

Once your grounds are dry, it's time to burn, baby, burn. You can either do this in a shallow pan on the stove or put them in a fire-safe bowl and burn them as you would incense. It's optional, but adding bay leaves to the fire can make the repellant even more effective. Perhaps you have some expired ones hiding out in the pantry — after all, bay leaves don't actually last forever. If you're not currently struggling with a mosquito problem, we still highly recommend you hold on to your spent coffee grounds. Turns out, there are a lot of ways to reuse coffee grounds, from flavoring agents to beneficial compost pile additives.