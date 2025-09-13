Why Vinegar Is The Secret To A Housefly-Free Kitchen

The last thing that you want when preparing food in your kitchen is dealing with houseflies. Unfortunately, even if you keep a clean kitchen, flies are a common occurrence. They may be even more common in summer and fall if you have doors and windows open more often. Tasting Table spoke with Alexis Rochester, Investigative Chemist and creator of Chemistry Cachet, to get her advice on banishing flies from your kitchen.

Rochester explained that apple cider vinegar can be used to keep fruit flies off of your produce and out of the kitchen. Apple cider vinegar is made from fermented apple juice, and it has a pungent, fruity aroma and a slightly sour taste, which attracts small fruit flies. Rochester said that using a combination of apple cider vinegar and dish soap or liquid soap in a small bowl will attract gnats, fruit flies. and filter flies (which are small flies that look like fruit flies). She says, "Instead of flies going around the kitchen, they will be attracted to the saucer ... then they get stuck inside the mixture."

For house flies, which aren't attracted to sweet things, she recommended making a spray out of apple cider vinegar and mint oil. She says, "Using a spray with apple cider vinegar and mint oil (other oils like citronella are also great to add) works to repel many insects like flies and gnats. I have found that for fruit flies, the saucer method is one of the best. But to repel house flies, using a spray is more effective for keeping them away."