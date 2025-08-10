The Common Kitchen Pest That You're Probably Mistaking For Fruit Flies

Most people know about fruit flies in the kitchen, and there's no love lost when eradicating them. But there's another winged pest with no interest in decaying fruit that is equally as irritating: the drain fly. This tiny, fuzzy creature from the Psychodidae family of insects is also known as the moth fly or filter fly. These insects like to inhabit drains in your kitchen, bathroom, utility room, or any other area with a sink.

Compared to fruit flies, they're about the same size, ranging anywhere from 1/8 to 1/5 of an inch long. But other than size, they have few similarities. Drain flies are fuzzy and grayish with hairy wings that breed in slimy organic buildup inside sink and shower drains, while those pesky fruit flies are smooth-bodied insects with red eyes, living and breeding in fermenting fruits and sugary liquids.

The wide, fuzzy wings on drain flies fold like a roof over their bodies (similar to a moth) as they hop and scoot across counters, floors, light fixtures, windows, and other surfaces, whether in your kitchen or elsewhere. They're generally harmless in standard indoor environments, but there's potential for exacerbating allergies or spreading unsanitary diseases. That's primarily a result of breeding in mucky, polluted water conditions such as septic tanks, pipe traps, air conditioner drip pans, rain barrels, toilet tanks, or even appliance drip pans and saucers beneath pet water bowls or indoor plants. Obviously, you want to do more than shoo away these pesky winged wonders; total removal is more the ideal.