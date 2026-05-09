If Fruit Flies Keep Appearing In Your Kitchen, Grab A Little Duct Tape

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By winter's end, all you want to do is enjoy spring and summer — the warmth, the sunshine, the flavors. You want to fill your kitchen with fruit and crack the window for the lovely breeze. But one nuisance can put a real damper on all of that: fruit flies. Fruit flies start appearing as as temperatures rise, and they can multiply fast. They're the last thing you want buzzing around your home. So, how can you get a fruit fly problem under control? It may be as simple as duct tape — almost.

This solution is straightforward. Fruit flies hover around, and duct tape catches them, its stickiness keeping them from escaping. If you count the duct tape and maybe a little incentive you spread on that tape to really lure these bugs in, you only need a few household items to create an effective fly trap.

You can use regular or double-sided duct tape. It helps to give the tape some structure, which you can easily do by cutting strips of cardboard from boxes. Cut both the tape and cardboard in pieces around 6-7 inches — shorter if you need to fit this trap in a snug space, longer if you need more of a barrier in a certain area. If not using double-sided tape, make a simple syrup by heating sugar and water, which acts like a glue. You can also spread this syrup on the tape's adhesive side to attract flies.