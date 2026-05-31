These Pizza Chains Offer The Best Value In 2026
Once upon a time, fast food offered especially cost-effective meals that many consumers could afford on a semi-regular basis. But these days, with sharply increasing restaurant prices, a lot of people are finding that the higher cost of their favorite fast food meals (and chain restaurant meals in general) is no longer worth it. There's still a beacon of hope for those who like a good, convenient meal deal, though, and it lies in the universe of the pizza chain. According to one Redditor, pizza chains now offer the most bang for your buck, and we have to agree — if you want to get a takeout meal for cheap, a pizza joint is probably the best place to go.
We're uncovering the pizza chains that offer the best value in 2026. These places offer inexpensive deals that can make eating out more affordable, as long as you skip delivery to cut costs. Whether you prefer to snag your pizza at a takeout spot or you're looking for more of a casual sit-down experience, these chains will have you covered. (And if you're willing to spend a little more money, make sure to check out the best pizza places in every state.)
Little Caesars
If you've been on that budget pizza beat for a while, then you know that Little Caesars once had the most competitive takeout pizza deal around. You could get one of the chain's "Hot and Ready" pizzas for just $5. This price didn't increase for 21 years until 2022, when the chain finally raised it. Still, though, you're not going to spend much money on a pizza from Little Caesars. These days, you can snag a large cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $6.99.
However, if you're really trying to get the most bang for your buck, you need to check out the More For $9.99 menu, which allows you to get two menu items for just $9.99. Get a pretzel-crust pizza and breadsticks, or a hybrid pizza-flatbread with a dipping sauce, plus a 2-liter soda. Having that extra item on the side transforms a basic pizza into a whole meal that you can share with another adult (or split amongst kids). And for those who had the impression that Little Caesars didn't sell good pizza back in the $5 Hot and Ready days, you might want to revisit that assumption. Some Redditors now claim that the quality has gotten better and the pizzas are more delicious since the price hike.
Domino's
Domino's came in at the number two spot in our ranking of pepperoni pizza from popular chains, so you know it delivers in terms of flavor. And Redditors seem to love the chain, with posters saying it has the best pizza of any pizza chain and that it's even better than some independently-owned shops. You might assume that would mean that the chain has high prices, but that's not generally the case. In fact, Domino's offers some incredible deals that make having a pizza for dinner a pretty budget-friendly takeout option. These deals vary by time and location, but one of our favorites is the mix-and-match deal for $6.99 each. Choose any two medium two-topping pizzas, sides, or desserts, and you'll get a meal for well under $20.
And if you're looking for a larger pizza? It's hard to beat the $7.99 carryout deal. If you actually go into your local Domino's to pick up the pizza, you'll pay just $7.99 (taxes excluded) . These pizzas are definitely large enough to share between two people, making them a perfect pick for a date night on the couch. This deal also applies to wings and boneless chicken if you want to switch it up, but we think that you get a lot more bang for your buck with the pizza.
Papa John's
Similar to Domino's, the deals available at Papa John's depend on your location and the time of day you order. In general, though, you're going to find some really solid deals on the menu at Papa John's. For instance, there's a one-topping carryout special that runs you just $8.99 for a large one-topping pizza. It might not be the cheapest option on this list, but in the sub-$10 range, you're talking about frozen pizza prices anyway, so we think it's still an excellent deal. At certain times, you may be able to find oven-roasted sandwiches for just $7.99, which are great on their own but can also be added to a pizza when you're especially hungry. Plus, the Papa Pairings deal lets you choose two or more menu items bundled for just $6.99 each. Ultimately, $20 can take you pretty far at this pizza chain.
Papa John's is known for its menu innovation, which makes it a great choice when you want to try something new and novel from a pizza chain. But when you're just looking for pizza place classics that are available at an affordable price point, the chain still has you covered there as well.
Pizza Hut
If you're craving pizza but don't want a lot of it, then there's only one place to get incredible value at a pizza chain: Pizza Hut. That's because Pizza Hut sells $3 personal pan pizzas on Tuesdays. They're perfect for little ones, of course, but they're also great when you just want a taste of pizza without committing to the whole thing, or you're craving a warm and cheesy snack on the go. But you can still find incredible pizza deals at Pizza Hut if you'd prefer a full-size pie instead. The $7 Deal Lover's is probably your best bet when you want to make a whole meal out of your pizza run.
Like many of the other deals on this list, the $7 Deal Lover's allows you to choose two different menu items to pair, and they'll each be just $7. Choose from medium one-topping pizzas, soft drinks, pastas, sides, and more. Since Pizza Hut offers so many different types of dishes, this is a particularly good deal, because you're not just limited to the standard pizza joint fare. If it's been a while since you've visited a Pizza Hut, this might be your sign. Great value awaits.
Cici's Pizza
We get it: Sometimes, you specifically want to snag a takeout pizza so you can enjoy it at home. But if you're willing to go out for your pizza and eat it at the restaurant itself, then there's one place where you can get arguably the best pizza value of all: Cici's Pizza. That's because this place is an all-you-can-eat buffet. Adults pay just $9.99 for unlimited access to the menu, while it's $5.99 for kids (though prices can vary by location, so call ahead if you're trying to stick to a budget).
When you go to the buffet, not only will you be able to get as many pizza slices as you want with as many different toppings as you desire, but you'll find that there are also plenty of pastas, salads, and desserts to indulge in as well. And if you're a family with hungry kids? This is an option you probably can't beat in terms of value. And if you're looking for a seriously incredible value at Cici's, download and sign up for the chain's rewards program. It'll earn you an adult meal for $3.99. Our advice? Make sure you go hungry.
Jet's Pizza
While there are a lot of pretty standard pizza chains out there, Jet's deviates a bit from that standard. Instead of sticking to the classic round pizzas you'll find at places like Papa John's and Domino's, Jet's Pizza instead focuses on Detroit-style pizza, which is a kind of rectangular deep dish. No, it's not the same as a Chicago deep dish, and you might be surprised to discover that there are eight different kinds of deep dish, all distinct from one another. The pizza at Jet's, though, has a light crispiness that makes it much lighter than other types.
So, you know you're getting a novel meal at Jet's, but what about the prices? It's not the absolute cheapest pizza chain out there, but it's a great value for its slightly elevated offerings. Deals vary by location, but chances are you'll find many of the same ones at different stores. If you want to get a taste of that Detroit-style deep-dish, take advantage of a small one-topping deal for $11.99. Those who prefer a hand-tossed pizza can walk out of Jet's with a medium one-topping pie for just $8.99. And there's a mix-and-match deal that allows you to choose two items for $8.49 each.
Methodology
We selected these pizza chains based on price comparisons of different deals while also considering the quality at each of these restaurants. Generally, these are the lowest prices we could find at various pizza restaurants. We focused both on special deals that bring the price of standard menu items down to a more accessible price point, as well as chains that simply have low standard pricing.