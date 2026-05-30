Panera's Worst Bagel Is So Bad It Should Be Removed From Its Bakery

Even card-carrying Panera fans will likely admit that the chain has some misses. Its rewards program has fallen off, and not every candidate in its signature bagel wall is a star — one in particular. Tasting Table tried and ranked every single bagel on Panera's menu, and by our count, the chain's multigrain bagel flat is the worst in the lot, the goober in the bunch. Avoid it at all costs.

As we mentioned in our review, Panera's multigrain bagel flat offers a health-conscious profile that might suit some foodies' needs. But, in terms of taste and pleasure (or lack thereof), it never shows up. Quoth our taste-tester, "This was an easy last-place choice — unless I was in a dietary situation that made this my only bagel option, I wouldn't have it again." Not only is the multigrain bagel lacking in any particular taste, but it's also wickedly dry.

Panera's multigrain bagel flat clocks in at 190 calories, offering a combination of whole wheat, rye, seeds, and a topping of rolled oats. At roughly half the caloric content of many of Panera's other bagels, we can see why some guests might opt for this healthier bread item. However, when a bagel craving hits, gourmands start fantasizing about the thick, toothy, cream-cheese-slathered beauties for which New York City bagel stands are famous. Panera's measly multigrain contender hardly fits the bill — and, worse, it seems to be getting even measlier all the time.