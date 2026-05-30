Panera's Worst Bagel Is So Bad It Should Be Removed From Its Bakery
Even card-carrying Panera fans will likely admit that the chain has some misses. Its rewards program has fallen off, and not every candidate in its signature bagel wall is a star — one in particular. Tasting Table tried and ranked every single bagel on Panera's menu, and by our count, the chain's multigrain bagel flat is the worst in the lot, the goober in the bunch. Avoid it at all costs.
As we mentioned in our review, Panera's multigrain bagel flat offers a health-conscious profile that might suit some foodies' needs. But, in terms of taste and pleasure (or lack thereof), it never shows up. Quoth our taste-tester, "This was an easy last-place choice — unless I was in a dietary situation that made this my only bagel option, I wouldn't have it again." Not only is the multigrain bagel lacking in any particular taste, but it's also wickedly dry.
Panera's multigrain bagel flat clocks in at 190 calories, offering a combination of whole wheat, rye, seeds, and a topping of rolled oats. At roughly half the caloric content of many of Panera's other bagels, we can see why some guests might opt for this healthier bread item. However, when a bagel craving hits, gourmands start fantasizing about the thick, toothy, cream-cheese-slathered beauties for which New York City bagel stands are famous. Panera's measly multigrain contender hardly fits the bill — and, worse, it seems to be getting even measlier all the time.
The multigrain bagel flat falls aptly flat
A Reddit thread in r/Panera asks, "Y'all, when did the multigrain bagel flat get so small??," showing a photo of the bagel beside a folded dollar bill (shocker: the folded bill is larger). Apparently, the original poster had been a fan of the multigrain bagel, writing, "Guess I have to change my breakfast order." Whether the issue is a product-inconsistency-anomaly or yet another victim of shrinkflation remains to be seen. But, either way, it's a drag, even for folks who don't seem to mind the multigrain flat's blandness. At a Panera location in Chicago, the multigrain bagel flat currently costs $2.19, the same price as Panera's popular, flavorful Cinnamon Crunch and Asiago Everything bagels.
Still, it's worth noting that this multigrain bagel flat could shine as the base of a bagel sandwich. Its nontraditional roll-like shape would keep the sandwich fillings from slipping out. Its texture is chewy, and it could serve as a utilitarian vehicle if masked by the bolder, forgiving flavors of roasted turkey, peppadew peppers, or other toppings. On its own, however, the multigrain bagel flat is a skip.
If you want an old-school style bagel, stick to the Cinnamon Crunch bagel — the offering that also ranked first-place in our lineup for its decadent dimensionality. If you want a heartier snack, add mac and cheese to an Asiago bagel with cream cheese. Or, the zhuzhed-up Asiago everything bagel took second place in our ranking, and plenty delivers on its own without the mac upgrade. Just steer clear of the multigrain bagel flat on your next Panera run.