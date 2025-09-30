This Panera Ordering Hack Makes Your Favorite Bagel Even Better

Grabbing a bagel from Panera just delivers in a way that store-bought bagels can't. The chain's Asiago bagel already performs sandwich-duty in official breakfast menu items like the Asiago Sausage & Egg Sando. But, for a pleasure-oriented lunch (or the cure for a scorching case of the munchies), only one menu hack gets the job done — adding mac and cheese to an Asiago bagel with cream cheese.

The tip comes from a TikTok by @mukjamy. To assemble, smear plain cream cheese onto an Asiago bagel, order a small mac and cheese, spoon the mac on top, and enjoy. This sando can be enjoyed open-faced or closed-style. "Trust me on this," says the poster, "I know my way around food." Indeed, as a former Panera employee many moons ago, this creation sounds like something staff would have dreamt up during a slow closing shift.

The poster recommends ordering the bagel extra toasted as a personal preference. But, a crispier toast could also help the bagel stave off sogginess as a structurally integral vehicle for all that creamy mac. Comments on the TikTok rave, "[B]read + pasta is always elite, no matter the combo," and the post even drew a comment from the official Panera social media account ("You took that cheesy bagel and said 'make it a double.' Love the hack"). To complete the meal, foodies could pair their fully-loaded bagel with a hot coffee and the Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken, our favorite Panera salad here at Tasting Table.