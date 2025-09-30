This Panera Ordering Hack Makes Your Favorite Bagel Even Better
Grabbing a bagel from Panera just delivers in a way that store-bought bagels can't. The chain's Asiago bagel already performs sandwich-duty in official breakfast menu items like the Asiago Sausage & Egg Sando. But, for a pleasure-oriented lunch (or the cure for a scorching case of the munchies), only one menu hack gets the job done — adding mac and cheese to an Asiago bagel with cream cheese.
The tip comes from a TikTok by @mukjamy. To assemble, smear plain cream cheese onto an Asiago bagel, order a small mac and cheese, spoon the mac on top, and enjoy. This sando can be enjoyed open-faced or closed-style. "Trust me on this," says the poster, "I know my way around food." Indeed, as a former Panera employee many moons ago, this creation sounds like something staff would have dreamt up during a slow closing shift.
The poster recommends ordering the bagel extra toasted as a personal preference. But, a crispier toast could also help the bagel stave off sogginess as a structurally integral vehicle for all that creamy mac. Comments on the TikTok rave, "[B]read + pasta is always elite, no matter the combo," and the post even drew a comment from the official Panera social media account ("You took that cheesy bagel and said 'make it a double.' Love the hack"). To complete the meal, foodies could pair their fully-loaded bagel with a hot coffee and the Fuji Apple Salad with Chicken, our favorite Panera salad here at Tasting Table.
Adding mac and cheese to an Asiago bagel
Panera's entree mac and cheese already comes with a baguette side. But, spooning the mac directly on top of the bagel expedites the bread-dunking process, packing a chewy cheesy crumb into every bite of mac. Plus, the cream cheese delivers a tanginess that complements the Asiago's slight funk. Foodies can add a thin layer of the cream cheese, or slather on a thicker layer that would help this creation border on New York-style bagel sandwich territory. In addition to plain, some locations carry different cream cheese spread flavors like chive and onion, which would complement this mac bagel with a kick of savoriness.
At a Panera Bread in Chicago, an Asiago bagel costs $1.99, plus $1.80 for cream cheese. A cup of mac and cheese runs for $7.39, including a side (crunchy chips to scoop up the leftover mac?), bringing this sandwich hack to a total of $11.18. Bonus points for affordability, compared to existing sandwiches in Panera's oeuvre, such as the Chipotle Chicken Avo Melt or the Chicken Bacon Rancher (both $12.49 at the Chicago location). Or, foodies could even skip the trip to Panera and whip up a dupe in their own kitchens with our homemade Asiago bagels and a go-to mac and cheese recipe. Either way, we've also rounded up 16 more Panera Bread menu hacks you need to know for your next trip.