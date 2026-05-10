What To Order At Panera If You Want An Old-School Style Bagel, According To An Employee

There's more to Panera Bread than its beloved soup-and-sandwich combo. Whether you're in the mood for a cup of decadent mac and cheese or a Mediterranean-style grain bowl, there's something for almost every craving. However, if you're just looking for a light snack to hold you over until dinnertime, a Panera Bread bagel is where it's at.

Once upon a time, dough was shipped to Panera Bread locations nationwide, and baked goods were made in-house. These days, most of its baked goods are par-baked, meaning they're partially baked ahead of time, shipped out, and then finished in the store. While the days of house-baked bagels are over, you can still snag a high-quality bite if you know what to order. According to a Panera employee on Reddit, sticking to the shop's Cinnamon Crunch or Asiago bagels will ensure that you get the freshest snacking experience from Panera's nine-flavor lineup.

The Panera employee notes that there are two ways bagels are shipped to the store now. Most of the flavors come frozen and are baked off in store ovens, while the Asiago and Cinnamon Crunch flavors arrive as portioned pieces of dough. Their respective toppings — Asiago cheese and cinnamon sugar — are added to the top in-house, and then they're baked. "Get those if you want more old school style bagels," the employee noted, since these arrive in dough form just like they did way-back-when.