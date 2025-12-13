9 Store-Bought Cream Cheese Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

I was a horrendously picky eater as a child. My safe foods included peanut butter sandwiches, plain buttered pasta noodles, chicken nuggets, and similarly simple fare. My mother catered to my underdeveloped palate by testing, altering, and re-testing recipes to see what I would actually eat when it was placed in front of me. One day, she discovered what would soon become a favorite: Ritz crackers loaded with a generous helping of cream cheese.

I no longer need to call zucchini bread apple bread to eat it (something my mother had to), but some tastes bring up instant nostalgia. Philadelphia cream cheese is one of them. I could easily identify the brand in a blind taste test — one lick transports me back to after-school Ritz land, when my biggest responsibility was filling out a homework worksheet before I could play outside. Cream cheese holds a special place in my heart, and I rarely branch out of Philly territory. So, for this taste test, I decided to broaden my horizons by trying other cream cheeses to see how they held up to my favorite in terms of taste and texture. I can say without a doubt that this is one of the most difficult taste tests I've ever done. Each cream cheese tasted very similar to the next, and because the differences were minimal, ranking them was a mammoth task — yet rank them I did. Here's my definitive worst-to-best list of nine different cream cheeses.

