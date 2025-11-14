5 Local-Approved Bagel Shops In NYC That You Have To Try

There are certain things you develop when you move to New York City: an encyclopedic knowledge of the subway system, a preferred bodega, and a very strong opinion on bagels — both that New York bagels in general are superior, and that whatever shop you love makes the best ones in the city. Bagels have been a staple of NYC since the 19th century, when immigrants brought them from Eastern Europe. Even as bagels spread across the United States, New York bagels retained their own signature status thanks to the fact that they are boiled before they're baked, which creates that crisp, golden crust and doughy, chewy interior — and because of the NYC water New Yorkers also love to brag about, as it apparently has just the right mineral content to make bagels really sing.

I grew up in the suburbs of NYC, and already had a few favorites from days in the city with family. I've now lived in different boroughs for 20 years, and it's not an exaggeration to say that finding your favorite bagel shop whenever you move is how you really start to feel at home. In my twenties, I'd dish on the previous night out with friends over bagels on the Lower East Side; in my thirties, cozy bagel breakfasts are a weekend rite of passage with my husband. With that kind of bagel experience, you learn how to identify an above-average bagel shop, so I'm sharing my top favorites here.