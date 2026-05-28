This 2026 Food Trend Is Banking On Your Childhood — And It's Already Swept Burger King, McDonald's, And More
Fans of food have lived through some interesting trends in recent times: food becoming a social media spectacle, TikTok becoming a go-to source for recipes, plant-based diets going increasingly mainstream, and, lest we forget, the obsession with protein — or is it fiber? Unlike many of these food trends that come from new ideas or fresh discoveries, there's an emerging 2026 food trend that banks on your childhood: plain and simple nostalgia.
Nostalgia is essentially a longing for something from the past, and when it comes to food, nostalgia is a strong chord to tug at. The sight of a candy bar from your childhood, or a restaurant chain your family used to visit together, has the potential to immediately unlock a stream of happy memories. However, the trend we're witnessing now isn't just about giving vintage dishes a comeback, but about connecting with very specific happy memories.
For example, in April, Cinnabon launched a special Butterbeer Menu for the 25th anniversary of the release of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." This includes a Butterbeer-flavored Bons and Mini Bons, and a Butterbeer-flavored Chillata. The Cinnabon collaboration directed at Harry Potter fans came on the back of similar fiction-based promotions from McDonald's and Burger King.
From the Grinch Meal to Spongebob's Krabby Whopper
Incidentally, the word nostalgia has fairly distressing origins, coined to describe a disease that homesick soldiers suffered from. While the word itself took on a positive connotation over time, McDonald's fans in America felt some pain when they realized that everyone but them had gotten the good stuff during the fast-food giant's 25th-anniversary celebrations of Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." U.S. McDonald's fans got Grinch socks, while those in the U.K. got a full feast.
Burger King's SpongeBob collaboration followed the Grinch menu from McDonald's in 2025. Apart from SpongeBob's Krabby Patty, guests could order a range of limited-time creations such as Mr. Krabs' Cheesy Bacon Tots, Patrick's Star-berry Shortcake Pie, and even Pirate's Frozen Pineapple Float. Just to be clear, these weren't kids' meals — for kids, they had a special junior meal that came with a toy. Meanwhile, Pillsbury brought back their iconic Cookie Jar to celebrate the Doughboy's 60th birthday.
The nostalgia theme has extended beyond marketing-led initiatives at big brands to simpler trends such as "grandma-core" dining, where restaurants serve basic comfort food in warm, homey spaces. In some cases, like Enoteca Maria in Staten Island, New York, the food served is cooked exclusively by grandmothers — an idea that can really send you down a nostalgic trip.