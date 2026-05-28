This 2026 Food Trend Is Banking On Your Childhood — And It's Already Swept Burger King, McDonald's, And More

Fans of food have lived through some interesting trends in recent times: food becoming a social media spectacle, TikTok becoming a go-to source for recipes, plant-based diets going increasingly mainstream, and, lest we forget, the obsession with protein — or is it fiber? Unlike many of these food trends that come from new ideas or fresh discoveries, there's an emerging 2026 food trend that banks on your childhood: plain and simple nostalgia.

Nostalgia is essentially a longing for something from the past, and when it comes to food, nostalgia is a strong chord to tug at. The sight of a candy bar from your childhood, or a restaurant chain your family used to visit together, has the potential to immediately unlock a stream of happy memories. However, the trend we're witnessing now isn't just about giving vintage dishes a comeback, but about connecting with very specific happy memories.

For example, in April, Cinnabon launched a special Butterbeer Menu for the 25th anniversary of the release of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." This includes a Butterbeer-flavored Bons and Mini Bons, and a Butterbeer-flavored Chillata. The Cinnabon collaboration directed at Harry Potter fans came on the back of similar fiction-based promotions from McDonald's and Burger King.