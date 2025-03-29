The Staten Island Eatery With Food Cooked Exclusively By Grandmas

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you remember some of your grandmother's cooking as the best meals you've had, you're not alone. This warming blend of nostalgia and comfort is what has helped fuel the success of Enoteca Maria. The Staten Island establishment has landed Michelin's Bib Gourmand label, and the ever-changing menu keeps guests and regulars alike coming back for more.

Owner Joe Scaravella opened the restaurant in 2007 after losing his own grandmother. Though the original restaurant concept relied on the culinary wisdom of Italian cooks alone, Scaravella understood that there is, indeed, such a challenge of having too many cooks in the kitchen. He decided to invite grandmother chefs from the global community and combine shifts of nonnas from different nationalities. The mixing of cultures and cuisines was a hit. The nightly menu is now dependent on who is in the kitchen that day, as grandmothers, affectionately dubbed nonnas (the Italian word for grandmother), make up dishes as they choose. As a result, culinary dishes from all over the world surprise restaurant visitors.