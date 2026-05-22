Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Recipe
Rich, silky cheesecake is a work of art all on its own — but pair the beloved classic with a vibrant blueberry swirl and a bright citrusy kick of lemon, and you've got a real showstopper on your hands. This blueberry lemon cheesecake is made with a lemon cookie crust, velvety vanilla cheesecake filling, and a blueberry-lemon compote, all topped off with a fresh, pretty garnish of whipped cream and lemon slices. The result is a dessert that's creamy, tangy, fruity, and visually stunning — and surprisingly simple to pull off.
This flavor combination is especially perfect during peak blueberry season, when fresh berries are at their sweetest and juiciest. But the option of using frozen blueberries also gives you the opportunity to enjoy this summery cheesecake year-round. The tartness of the lemon cuts through the rich cheesecake filling, giving the cake a nice balance. Whether you're serving it with a spring brunch, summer dinner, or on a holiday table, it's the kind of dessert cheesecake lovers are certain to enjoy.
Gather the ingredients for blueberry lemon cheesecake
To make this cheesecake, you'll need to grab ingredients for the crust, filling, and topping. For the crust, crisp lemon cookies boost the lemony flavor, although you can use graham crackers or other crisp cookies if preferred. Unsalted butter binds the crust together, with a touch of salt for balance. For the cheesecake filling, cream cheese is mixed with sugar, eggs, sour cream, vanilla, salt, and lemon juice for a perfectly creamy, indulgent center.
The real flair comes from the homemade blueberry compote used to create a swirl on the top of the cheesecake, as well as for a serving sauce on the side. To make it, you'll need fresh or frozen blueberries, sugar, cornstarch to thicken the mixture, and the juice and zest of ½ a lemon for a hit of citrus. From there, you can garnish with whipped cream and lemon slices before serving, if desired.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a pan
Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper and set it aside.
Step 3: Grind the cookie crumbs
Using a food processor, pulse the cookies to fine crumbs. You should have about 1 ½ cups of cookie crumbs.
Step 4: Add melted butter
Add the melted butter and salt and pulse to combine.
Step 5: Press into the pan
Press into the bottom and about 1 inch up the side of the prepared springform pan.
Step 6: Bake the crust
Bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown and fragrant. Transfer to a cooling rack.
Step 7: Reduce the oven temperature
Reduce the oven temperature to 300 F.
Step 8: Prepare the topping
To prepare the blueberry-lemon topping, in a large pan, stir to combine the blueberries, sugar, and cornstarch.
Step 9: Add water
Add ½ cup water and stir to combine.
Step 10: Cook to thicken
Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the liquid has thickened to a syrupy consistency.
Step 11: Stir in the lemon
Remove from heat and stir in the lemon zest and juice.
Step 12: Set the sauce aside
Transfer ¼ cup of the liquid to a cup, and the remaining blueberry mixture to a serving dish. Chill until ready to use.
Step 13: Prepare the cheesecake filling
To prepare the cheesecake filling, in the food processor, pulse the cream cheese and sugar until smooth.
Step 14: Add the eggs
Add the eggs one at a time, processing until smooth between each addition.
Step 15: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the sour cream, vanilla, salt, and lemon juice and process until smooth.
Step 16: Add the filling to the crust
Pour the cheesecake filling into the prepared crust.
Step 17: Swirl the blueberry sauce on top
Spoon the reserved ¼ cup blueberry liquid over the cheesecake, and swirl with a small knife.
Step 18: Bake the cheesecake
Bake for 50-60 minutes or until the center of the cheesecake is only slightly jiggly.
Step 19: Cool the cheesecake
Transfer to a cooling rack, cool to room temperature, then wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.
Step 20: Unmold the cheesecake
Unmold and transfer the cheesecake to a serving plate.
Step 21: Garnish with cream
Garnish with whipped cream and lemon slices if desired.
Step 22: Serve the cheesecake
Serve slices with the reserved blueberry topping.
What can I serve with blueberry lemon cheesecake?
Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Recipe
Crisp lemon cookies in the crust and a fresh blueberry-lemon sauce swirled on top transform this classic creamy cheesecake into a showstopping summer treat.
Ingredients
- For the crumb crust
- 6 ounces crisp lemon cookies
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt
- For the blueberry-lemon topping
- 2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- ½ tablespoon cornstarch
- Juice and zest of ½ lemon
- For the cheesecake filling
- 2 pounds cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs
- ¾ cup sour cream
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- Juice of ½ lemon
Optional Ingredients
- Whipped cream, for garnish
- Lemon slices, for garnish
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper and set it aside.
- Using a food processor, pulse the cookies to fine crumbs. You should have about 1 ½ cups of cookie crumbs.
- Add the melted butter and salt and pulse to combine.
- Press into the bottom and about 1 inch up the side of the prepared springform pan.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown and fragrant. Transfer to a cooling rack.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 300 F.
- To prepare the blueberry-lemon topping, in a large pan, stir to combine the blueberries, sugar, and cornstarch.
- Add ½ cup water and stir to combine.
- Cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the liquid has thickened to a syrupy consistency.
- Remove from heat and stir in the lemon zest and juice.
- Transfer ¼ cup of the liquid to a cup, and the remaining blueberry mixture to a serving dish. Chill until ready to use.
- To prepare the cheesecake filling, in the food processor, pulse the cream cheese and sugar until smooth.
- Add the eggs one at a time, processing until smooth between each addition.
- Add the sour cream, vanilla, salt, and lemon juice and process until smooth.
- Pour the cheesecake filling into the prepared crust.
- Spoon the reserved ¼ cup blueberry liquid over the cheesecake, and swirl with a small knife.
- Bake for 50-60 minutes or until the center of the cheesecake is only slightly jiggly.
- Transfer to a cooling rack, cool to room temperature, then wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Unmold and transfer the cheesecake to a serving plate.
- Garnish with whipped cream and lemon slices if desired.
- Serve slices with the reserved blueberry topping.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|598
|Total Fat
|42.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|24.1 g
|Trans Fat
|1.2 g
|Cholesterol
|226.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|35.4 g
|Sodium
|462.8 mg
|Protein
|10.7 g
What are some tips for making the best cheesecake?
Making cheesecake isn't nearly as difficult as it might seem. To start with, make sure to take the extra time to bake your crust before filling. This will ensure a crisp bottom to the cheesecake — not a soggy one. You'll also want to make sure that your cream cheese is softened before you prepare the filling for the creamiest mix. Try not to overwhip the filling, which will incorporate too much air into the mixture. Add the eggs one at a time, and mix lightly between additions, scraping down when needed to prevent lumps.
You'll notice there's no water bath for this recipe. By lowering the oven temperature to 300 F, and with a few simple tricks, there's no need. To keep the cheesecake from cracking, only bake it until the center of the cake is still slightly jiggly. This will keep it from overbaking — especially along the edges.
Cooling the cake gently is key. After taking your cheesecake out of the oven, immediately run a small knife around the edges to loosen the cake from the pan. This will help it shrink inward slightly as it cools, preventing cracking. Cool completely to room temperature before chilling to avoid big temperature shifts, and chill until cold and firm before slicing.
How can I change up blueberry lemon cheesecake?
There are plenty of ways to make this cheesecake your own, depending on the flavors you love or what you have on hand. One of the easiest places to start is the crust. Prepare it using ground graham crackers, shortbread cookies, or any crisp cookie you prefer. If you like the combination of fruit and chocolate, chocolate wafer cookies or chocolate graham crackers would create a nice contrast against the creamy filling. You can even add chopped nuts like almonds, pistachios, or pecans to the crust for extra texture and flavor.
You have options when it comes to flavoring the cheesecake filling, depending on your preferences. To double down on the citrusy element, add additional lemon zest to boost that lemony flavor. If you want to take the flavor in a different direction, try a hint of almond extract in place of vanilla, or a touch of spice like cardamom or ginger.
The blueberries can also be swapped for another fruit — feel free to use other types of berries, like strawberries, raspberries, or blackberries, or prepare a compote using stone fruits like plums, peaches, or cherries. If you want that bright, zesty tang but aren't a fan of lemon, lime can be a nice substitute.