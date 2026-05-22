Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake Recipe

Rich, silky cheesecake is a work of art all on its own — but pair the beloved classic with a vibrant blueberry swirl and a bright citrusy kick of lemon, and you've got a real showstopper on your hands. This blueberry lemon cheesecake is made with a lemon cookie crust, velvety vanilla cheesecake filling, and a blueberry-lemon compote, all topped off with a fresh, pretty garnish of whipped cream and lemon slices. The result is a dessert that's creamy, tangy, fruity, and visually stunning — and surprisingly simple to pull off.

This flavor combination is especially perfect during peak blueberry season, when fresh berries are at their sweetest and juiciest. But the option of using frozen blueberries also gives you the opportunity to enjoy this summery cheesecake year-round. The tartness of the lemon cuts through the rich cheesecake filling, giving the cake a nice balance. Whether you're serving it with a spring brunch, summer dinner, or on a holiday table, it's the kind of dessert cheesecake lovers are certain to enjoy.