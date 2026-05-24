Solve Refrigerator Odors With This Cheap Candy
A stinky fridge is more common than you think. You pop open the door with one goal in mind — to find something to whet your appetite — and are immediately met with something rank that hits your nostrils and sends you back a few feet. Even if you remove the source of the smell, those odors can linger and potentially taint the other foods you have sitting in your fridge. Luckily, the solution is closer than you may think — and you can pick it up in the candy aisle.
According to some refrigerator manufacturers, breath mints are the secret to keeping your fridge smelling minty fresh. Simply dampen one, and then place it on a plate on the center shelf of your fridge. In no time at all, your fridge will smell like spearmint, peppermint, or some other mint-adjacent odor. As a bonus, not only will your fridge stay smelling minty fresh, but you'll also get a boost of energy every time you open the door.
Keep pesky fridge odors at bay with these useful tips
If you don't want to deal with the sticky situation of cleaning a semi-wet breath mint off a plate, there are many other fridge deodorizing techniques and tools worth trying. Lemon is a natural ingredient that can neutralize foul fridge odors. Simply slice up the fruit and place it on a plate, and its bright, zesty aroma will fill your fridge — just be sure to replace it when they look squishy.
You can also soak a towel in lemon juice and use it to wipe down your fridge, and the tried-and-true box of baking soda is another tool worth trying (and it can help keep your trash can smelling clean, too). Just toss the box when you notice those fridge smells returning and replace it with a new one.Of course, the easiest way to reduce fridge odors is to prevent their cause in the first place.
To do this, read up on the dos and don'ts of cleaning your fridge. Then, set some time to clean the oft-forgotten spaces inside it, including the water dispenser and the refrigerator drawers.