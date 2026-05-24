Solve Refrigerator Odors With This Cheap Candy

A stinky fridge is more common than you think. You pop open the door with one goal in mind — to find something to whet your appetite — and are immediately met with something rank that hits your nostrils and sends you back a few feet. Even if you remove the source of the smell, those odors can linger and potentially taint the other foods you have sitting in your fridge. Luckily, the solution is closer than you may think — and you can pick it up in the candy aisle.

According to some refrigerator manufacturers, breath mints are the secret to keeping your fridge smelling minty fresh. Simply dampen one, and then place it on a plate on the center shelf of your fridge. In no time at all, your fridge will smell like spearmint, peppermint, or some other mint-adjacent odor. As a bonus, not only will your fridge stay smelling minty fresh, but you'll also get a boost of energy every time you open the door.