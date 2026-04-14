The Powerhouse Food That Can Boost Your Energy Without Eating It, According To Science

Have you ever gotten a boost from the smell of an Altoids tin? When you pop a tin open, everyone within a 5-foot vicinity is going to smell peppermint, and many will find that experience invigorating. There's a scientific reason for that. That little perk that the curiously strong mint scent gives us is very likely due to the natural peppermint oil that is in those tiny breath fresheners. While there are plenty of refreshing mint recipes you don't want to miss out on, peppermint doesn't need to touch your lips for you to experience its benefits.

The smell of mint alone can be quite uplifting for the body. "Some studies show that a compound called menthol in peppermint is what is responsible for stimulating the brain by activating nerves in the passages of your nose, thereby delivering more oxygen to the brain," explained Destini Moody, registered dietitian-nutritionist at VNutrition. "This can result in more focus and a feeling of being more alert," she added. Most of you can probably agree that better focus and alertness without going overboard on your allotted amount of daily caffeine consumption sounds great!

Not only does the smell put a pep in your step on a normal day, the scent of peppermint is also helpful for nausea on a not so good one. A 2020 study published in the Complimentary Therapies in Clinical Practice journal found peppermint oil aromatherapy decreased nausea and helped patients feel better. So, it's a pretty powerful little plant.