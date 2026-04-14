The Powerhouse Food That Can Boost Your Energy Without Eating It, According To Science
Have you ever gotten a boost from the smell of an Altoids tin? When you pop a tin open, everyone within a 5-foot vicinity is going to smell peppermint, and many will find that experience invigorating. There's a scientific reason for that. That little perk that the curiously strong mint scent gives us is very likely due to the natural peppermint oil that is in those tiny breath fresheners. While there are plenty of refreshing mint recipes you don't want to miss out on, peppermint doesn't need to touch your lips for you to experience its benefits.
The smell of mint alone can be quite uplifting for the body. "Some studies show that a compound called menthol in peppermint is what is responsible for stimulating the brain by activating nerves in the passages of your nose, thereby delivering more oxygen to the brain," explained Destini Moody, registered dietitian-nutritionist at VNutrition. "This can result in more focus and a feeling of being more alert," she added. Most of you can probably agree that better focus and alertness without going overboard on your allotted amount of daily caffeine consumption sounds great!
Not only does the smell put a pep in your step on a normal day, the scent of peppermint is also helpful for nausea on a not so good one. A 2020 study published in the Complimentary Therapies in Clinical Practice journal found peppermint oil aromatherapy decreased nausea and helped patients feel better. So, it's a pretty powerful little plant.
Peppermint gets all the credit, but it's really about the menthol
While menthol can be made artificially, it is foremost a natural chemical that occurs in mint plants like peppermint. The oil is taken from the leaves and used in many different fashions, from beauty products to food to medicine. "Drinking peppermint tea in the morning is a great way to wake your brain up and get it ready for a work or school day," suggested Destini Moody. If you're looking for a store-bought reocommendation, Tasting Table's taste tester ranked peppermint tea brands. "You can also get peppermint in oil form and use it in your morning hygiene routine."
There are a whole host of ways you can use peppermint in your home aside from tea, and you probably already have. . "You can also get peppermint in oil form and use it in your morning hygiene routine," said Moody. The refreshing oil is commonly found in mouthwash and toothpaste, as well as rubs that can help with anything from muscle pain to chest congestion, and it feels great when applied to the scalp in a shampoo. It can even help relieve itchy skin. That's all aside from its many uses in the kitchen.
Peppermint extract can be used to create peppermint chocolate goodies during the holidays, and you can't forget peppermint ice cream! Whole leaves can also be added to drinks like lemonade, mojitos, iced teas, and salads for both flavor and garnish. Just keep in mind that peppermint essential oils are not meant to be used in food. While useful in aromatherapy purposes, you want to have a peppermint extract on hand to use in homemade foods and drinks.