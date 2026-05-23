The Pots And Pans You Might Not Realize You're Misusing

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If you think that pots and pans are pretty much interchangeable, you probably haven't been cooking for long. Every material that pots and pans are made from — be it a terra-cotta tagine or the latest high-tech non-stick cookware — has its own strengths and weaknesses. You'll come to recognize those over time, as you work with the cookware you own and learn its quirks. The biggest thing to know is that every kind of pot and pan is better suited for some cooking tasks than others. That doesn't mean you can't work with whatever you've got, just that misusing pots and pans can lead to frustration and bad results if you don't know why they act the way they do.

I'm a former chef and restaurateur, but like most young people, I started out with a pretty random selection of hand-me-downs and thrift-store pots. Over the years since then, I've worked with almost every kind of cookware imaginable, either personally or on the job, and I've taught hundreds of cooking classes. Here are some of the most common ways I've seen people misuse their pots and pans, and some pro tips on working with what you've got.