Don't Toss Out Your Warped Sheet Pan. Here's How To Fix It

Sheet pans are one of those kitchen essentials we keep for years, even as they start to show their age. Scratches and stains are inevitable, and since these pans tend to be pretty sturdy, why toss a perfectly good one due to some aesthetic wear and tear? However, when a baking sheet warps, the problem is more than an eyesore. Using a warped one is among the worst mistakes you can use with a sheet pan: If the nice, flat pan becomes raised in some places, that's exactly where food will cook or bake unevenly. But don't toss that old baking sheet just yet — you can fix even a badly warped one.

When you notice your sheet isn't lying flat anymore, place the pan in your oven at around 200 degrees Fahrenheit. After about 10 minutes, take it out and lay it on an even, flat surface. With a hammer or meat tenderizer, pound the pan's surface until it's straight again — this may require hammering on both sides. To protect your counter or table, place a towel under the pan, just make sure it's smoothed out.

If your sheet pan is pretty badly warped and you don't see the hammering method working, up the ante with a wooden block. Place that on the uneven parts and hammer the block — it adds extra weight and impact to the pan. Be careful when hammering the pan, but don't be afraid to really throw some muscle into it.