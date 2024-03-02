Why Using A Reactive Pan When Deglazing Is A Major Mistake

After searing and sauteing, it's common to notice beautifully browned bits clinging to the pan. Deglazing can loosen these residues and act as the first step to creating a complex and flavorful single-skillet sauce. For as foolproof of a process as it might seem, there is a possibility for things to go awry, especially if you work with the wrong tools. As a result, you might want to think twice before reaching for just any skillet or pan.

Materials like copper, aluminum, and even cast iron are all considered to be reactive. This means that pans crafted with these metals will undergo a sort of chemical reaction that causes the cookware to discolor when they come into contact with ingredients that are heavily acidic. Additionally, acids can even cause these metals to leach into food, imparting a metallic flavor. In fact, trace elements can also be left behind that may have harmful effects on health, depending on the metal. But, how does this all affect the deglazing process?

Since deglazing usually requires an acidic ingredient to loosen the fond, reactive pans prove to be a poor choice. Whether it be a squeeze of lemon juice or a drizzle of vinegar, acidity will trigger the release of metal atoms in these types of skillets, no matter what. So, in order to avoid destroying the cookware and jeopardizing flavor, a more suitable (and safer) option needs to be considered for deglazing.