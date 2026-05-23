25 Recipes That Put A Bottle Of Red Wine To Good Use
Got an opened bottle of red wine sitting in your kitchen? Pouring yourself a glassful seems like a logical way to use it up, but this fruity tipple isn't just for sipping. Red wine is the star of countless sweet and savory recipes, where it adds depth, complexity, and a touch of acidity, giving dishes a sophisticated edge and boosting the flavor no end.
Rich, slow-cooked stews, hearty roasted meats, and even fluffy homemade cakes can all benefit from a glug of red wine. Sometimes, a small amount is all that's needed to transform a dish, but red wine can also serve as a starting point for crafting other boozy sips, perhaps infused with sweet fruits and warming spices.
Whatever you're in the mood to eat or drink, there's a wine-spiked recipe that'll hit the spot, and this collection offers all the inspiration you could need. So don't let that bottle go to waste, because a simple splash of red is sure to take your cooking to the next level.
1. Red Wine-Braised Beef Short Ribs
Beef and red wine go hand in hand, and this flavor-packed short rib recipe calls for a generous pour of the bold, fruity booze. Slow-braising the ribs and aromatics in wine and broth yields a wonderfully rich, saucy finish and fall-apart tender meat that's infused with heaps of herby, garlicky deliciousness. For the ultimate hearty pairing, serve the short ribs with creamy mashed potatoes, perhaps with some tender steamed greens on the side.
Recipe: Red Wine-Braised Beef Short Ribs
2. Classic Cozy Mulled Wine
A batch of mulled wine is a fantastic way to put a bottle of red to good use. This comforting sip is a go-to during the festive season, or any time you fancy something cozy, and there's very little effort required to make it. It's a crowd-pleasing drink sweetened with sugar and enhanced with rum, oranges, and warming spices, making it equally well-suited to relaxed evenings in and special-occasion sipping.
Recipe: Classic Cozy Mulled Wine
3. Refreshing Red Sangria
To give red wine a refreshing, fruit-forward twist, turn it into a sweet, citrusy sangria. This traditional Spanish punch is the ultimate summertime sip, perfect for serving up at outdoor gatherings or warm-weather brunches.
We pack plenty of color and freshness into our version with chunks of apple, orange, and limes, and boost the zestiness with Grand Marnier and orange juice. Enjoyed over ice, it's an easy-to-drink blend that's far more flavorful than a basic glass of red.
Recipe: Refreshing Red Sangria
4. Steak with Red Wine Mushrooms
Elevate steak night with this elegant red wine mushroom ribeye recipe. The steaks are pan-seared in a fragrant garlic herb butter, leaving them perfectly charred on the outside, and succulent within and allowing them to soak up plenty of aromatic flavor along the way. The umami-rich sauce is enhanced with broth and a good glug of wine; this adds a touch of sophistication while cutting through the richness of the buttery steak beautifully.
Recipe: Steak with Red Wine Mushrooms
5. Vegetarian Porcini Wellington with Red Wine Reduction
If a show-stopping, vegetarian-friendly centerpiece is the goal, you can't go wrong with this decadent porcini Wellington. It requires a little patience, but the results are absolutely worth the effort.
The mushroom filling is loaded with satisfying textures and bold, umami-rich ingredients, while a layer of parsnip puree adds an irresistible earthy sweetness to the flaky pastry. The red wine joins the party in the form of a buttery reduction that's spooned atop each slice for an extra dose of luxurious savory flavor.
Recipe: Vegetarian Porcini Wellington with Red Wine Reduction
6. Crockpot Coq Au Vin
Coq au vin is another comforting, slow-cooked delight that brings together chicken, bacon, vegetables, and aromatics. They're simmered with stock, brandy, and lashings of red wine to create a dish that's rustic yet refined and family-friendly while also being grown-up enough to serve on date night.
Try pairing it with buttery mashed potatoes or fluffy rice to build a satisfying complete meal. And, if you've got more wine left over, why not enjoy a glass on the side?
Recipe: Crockpot Coq Au Vin
7. Earthy Roasted Beet Risotto
This vibrant risotto isn't just spectacular to look at; it's big on flavor, too. The tender grains are packed with sweet, earthy depth and a hint of fruit tang, thanks to the inclusion of a luscious beet and red wine puree.
To create texture, we add tender chunks of roasted beet and give the creamy rice an extra layer of savory deliciousness by stirring in nutty Parmesan cheese. This one's great if you're after a meat-free, special-occasion dinner that delivers indulgence and elegance in equal measure.
Recipe: Earthy Roasted Beet Risotto
8. Sous Vide Red Wine Poached Pears
Red wine is the perfect tool for elevating poached pears, with its subtle acidity working to balance the fruit's natural sweetness. It also offers a striking magenta hue that amps up the visual appeal.
This recipe uses a sous vide machine for precise, even cooking that leaves the pears exquisitely tender and juicy. Simmering the red wine with sugar and spices gives it an added layer of warmth, and this syrupy sauce gently infuses the fruit as it cooks for a rich, fragrant finish.
Recipe: Sous Vide Red Wine Poached Pears
9. Easy French Onion Soup
French onion soup is a true comfort-food classic, and it simply wouldn't be complete without a generous pour of wine. The buttery, jammy caramelized onions and Gruyère-smothered bread are irresistibly rich. Thus, the red wine serves as an all-important balancer, providing an acidic contrast that subtly lifts the whole dish. Feel free to brighten the robust, savory soup even further by enjoying it with a side of refreshing vinaigrette-dressed greens or tender roasted veggies.
Recipe: Easy French Onion Soup
10. Slow-Braised Lamb Shanks
These slow-braised lamb shanks are a wonderfully hearty way to make the most of a leftover bottle. The red wine forms the base of the savory sauce, combined with a rich lamb broth which gradually develops layers of flavor as the meat, vegetables, and herbs simmer low and slow. The lengthy cooking time leaves the lamb irresistibly tender, while the sauce becomes glossy, aromatic, and perfect for spooning over creamy mashed potatoes.
Recipe: Slow-Braised Lamb Shanks
11. Old-Fashioned Beef Stew
It's a timeless classic for good reason, and beef stew becomes all the more flavorful when enriched with a splash of red wine. In this old-fashioned recipe, onion and garlic build an aromatic base, while bacon amplifies the rich, savory notes of the beef chuck and potatoes add sustenance. It's simmered gently with the wine and beef broth, helping it develop a distinct depth as everything slowly melds together. Each hearty bowlful will go down a treat with a hunk of crusty bread on the side.
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Beef Stew
12. Boozy Spiced German Glühwein
Glühwein, Germany's take on mulled wine, is a Christmas market staple that brings warmth, comfort, and holiday cheer with every sip. Here, red wine is gently warmed with oranges, rum, sugar, and spices until delightfully fragrant, creating a totally moreish spiced drink that'll leave you with a fuzzy, festive glow. Glühwein tastes great alongside other German-inspired treats like lebkuchen and stollen, and also pairs brilliantly with savory goodies like cured meats, cheese, and nuts.
Recipe: Boozy Spiced German Glühwein
13. Chicken Parmesan Meatballs
In this delightfully cheesy meatball recipe, red wine is used to deglaze the pan when crafting the rich, tangy tomato sauce. Here, the subtle acidity works to cut through the richness of the Parmesan and mozzarella while also balancing the sweetness of the tomatoes.
The garlic- and herb-infused chicken meatballs soak up all of these robust, savory flavors as they simmer away, and the resulting dish is nothing short of mouthwatering. Serve it with pasta, rice, or crusty bread for a hearty, well-rounded meal.
Recipe: Chicken Parmesan Meatballs
14. Easy Charoset
Charoset is a sweet and zesty mix of apples, raisins, and toasted walnuts, all enhanced with citrus, warming spices, and a generous splash of red wine. The wine not only offers the fruit a pleasing pink hue but also balances the otherwise sweet flavor profile, making everything feel that bit more sophisticated. This traditional Passover snack is traditionally served atop crunchy matzo crackers, but it's just as great scattered atop oatmeal or ice cream.
Recipe: Easy Charoset
15. Super Tender Herb and Fig Pot Roast
This rustic pot roast is beautifully balanced, offering sweetness, smokiness, and aromatic richness in every tender forkful. The drippings from the pan-seared chuck roast add heaps of savory depth to the sauce, while fresh herbs add a gentle fragrance and the sweet-sharp combo of figs and red wine rounds everything out. This meaty classic is slow-cooked to perfection and should be served with buttery mashed potatoes.
16. Easy Crock Pot London Broil
This Crock Pot London broil is a fuss-free, make-ahead dinner that's sure to deliver on the comfort factor. After just 15 minutes of prep, the slow cooker will do the rest of the work for you, so you can go about your day and come back to a wholesome, flavor-packed dinner. Once sliced or shredded, the meat makes for a versatile accompaniment to a whole host of sides, including roasted potatoes, steamed greens, and refreshing salads.
Recipe: Easy Crock Pot London Broil
17. Classic Baked Ziti
An easy way to upgrade a classic baked ziti is by adding a little red wine to the sauce to introduce bolder, fruitier notes and give the dish a restaurant-worthy, slow-simmered taste. This recipe keeps things classic with sweet Italian sausage, onion, and garlic, which add plenty of depth to the tangy tomato sauce. The delightfully cheesy pasta is finished with lashings of cheese and baked until gloriously melty, and it will become a staple of your weeknight dinner menu.
Recipe: Classic Baked Ziti
18. Almost Meaty Portobello Pot Roast
Pot roast doesn't need meat to deliver deep, comforting flavor, and this delightfully earthy mushroom version proves it. The chopped umami mushroom caps blend seamlessly with the hearty potatoes and carrots, while onion and garlic bring that all-important aromatic quality.
The wine forms part of the savory broth, adding a welcome acidity that complements the complexity of the vegan Worcestershire sauce and tomato paste brilliantly. This veggie-packed dish will certainly warm you up on a chilly evening, especially when paired with crusty bread.
19. Slow Cooker Harissa Honey Garlic Chicken
This fragrant chicken dish is sweet, spicy, and deliciously garlicky and makes for an elegant dinner option that requires minimal hands-on prep. The golden, pan-seared chicken thighs are slow-cooked in a honey-harissa sauce, where red wine adds plenty of dimension, and olives, figs, and caper berries bring an irresistible blend of sweetness and bold, briny flavor. This one tastes fantastic spooned atop couscous or rice and garnished with crunchy sliced almonds and fresh cilantro.
20. Red Wine Cupcakes
Red wine is the game-changing addition to a basic chocolate cake batter. The wine's robust tartness enhances the richness of the cocoa and keeps the crumb delightfully moist — without making the cake taste overly boozy.
These elegant cupcakes also incorporate a sweet red wine reduction into the luscious cream cheese frosting. This gives them an extra burst of color and fruity depth, yielding a truly unforgettable bake that feels like it came straight from a fancy bakery.
Recipe: Red Wine Cupcakes
21. Red Wine and Truffle Chopped Steak
Turn chopped steak into a gourmet-style meal with this truffle-infused take on the classic. The homemade beef patties are paired with earthy sauteed mushrooms and shallots. A dash of truffle oil amps up the earthy richness, creating a flavorful base for the beefy, red wine-infused broth. The succulent patties are loaded with savory deliciousness and can be instantly elevated with a side of mashed potatoes.
22. Steak Crostini with Fig and Red Wine Jam
These steak crostini hit all the right notes. The perfectly pan-seared sirloin steak slices join tangy blue cheese and a sweet fig and red wine jam before being piled atop golden, crispy slices of garlic-rubbed bread. There's sweetness, creaminess, and meaty depth in abundance, with the subtle tang of the red wine coming through in every bite.
23. Tender Rump Roast
This rump roast is juicy, tender, and loaded with rich, slow-cooked flavor. The cooking method keeps things hassle-free, as the garlic-stuffed beef is seared and roasted in the same skillet. Red wine is used to deglaze the pan, working harmoniously with the beef broth, onions, and meat drippings to build a deeply savory pan gravy that's perfect for spooning atop those melt-in-the-mouth slices or soaking up with slices of crusty bread.
Recipe: Tender Rump Roast
24. Slow Cooker Beef Stew
This slow cooker beef stew is the definition of low-effort, high-reward cooking and is made even better with a splash of red wine. The wine used to deglaze the pan serves as a robust foundation for the broth, which is also enriched with butter and fresh herbs. Simmering everything low and slow leaves the steak pieces, veggies, and potatoes meltingly tender, and the finished dish is the ultimate cozy crowd-pleaser.
Recipe: Slow Cooker Beef Stew
25. Rich and Savory Cottage Pie
This comfort food favorite is an excellent pick for a weeknight family meal. Cottage pie combines a hearty ground beef and veggie filling with a fluffy mashed potato topping, and the result is undeniably wholesome. Red wine adds a welcome depth to the filling, fitting right in alongside the tangy tomato puree and umami-rich Worcestershire sauce. This warming classic is a must-have on your dinner rotation.
Recipe: Rich and Savory Cottage Pie
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