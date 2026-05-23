25 Recipes That Put A Bottle Of Red Wine To Good Use

Got an opened bottle of red wine sitting in your kitchen? Pouring yourself a glassful seems like a logical way to use it up, but this fruity tipple isn't just for sipping. Red wine is the star of countless sweet and savory recipes, where it adds depth, complexity, and a touch of acidity, giving dishes a sophisticated edge and boosting the flavor no end.

Rich, slow-cooked stews, hearty roasted meats, and even fluffy homemade cakes can all benefit from a glug of red wine. Sometimes, a small amount is all that's needed to transform a dish, but red wine can also serve as a starting point for crafting other boozy sips, perhaps infused with sweet fruits and warming spices.

Whatever you're in the mood to eat or drink, there's a wine-spiked recipe that'll hit the spot, and this collection offers all the inspiration you could need. So don't let that bottle go to waste, because a simple splash of red is sure to take your cooking to the next level.