Slow Cooker Harissa Honey Garlic Chicken Recipe

For a meal that practically cooks itself but feels like an exotic sojourn to another part of the globe, try this slow cooker harissa honey garlic chicken. Sweet, spicy, and filled with surprising textures and just a touch of zest, it might be one of the best meals to come out of your crockpot this year.

For this recipe, Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table took inspiration from the North African/Middle Eastern tagines of Morocco. Moroccan cuisine is known for its heavy use of spices, its perfectly balanced but surprising combinations of sweet and savory flavors, and the variety of textures in every bite. This dish takes all that and adapts it to bone-in chicken thighs made in the slow cooker.

Our recipe combines green olives and dried figs, harissa and honey, and yogurt and homemade za'atar-tinged oil. With just a minimal amount of work outside the machine, you end up with a restaurant-quality dish that reveals subtle depths of flavor with each taste. And it keeps wonderfully for leftovers, so you've got your weeknight meals sorted!