Earthy Roasted Beet Risotto Recipe

Creamy risotto has all of the luxurious textures and flavors of a gourmet dish while simultaneously being a simple, cozy meal you can prep at home. Recipe developer Leah Maroney's addition of beets to the classic risotto is simply stunning — the earthy, slightly sweet flavor pops, and the deep red color provides a sure-fire "wow" factor.

Making risotto can be a daunting task because it requires your full attention for 20 minutes of stirring! But despite this bit of effort, making risotto is not all that complicated. We've outlined a few simple tricks to make the risotto a huge success.

You can serve this dish for a first or second course at a dinner party — or let the dish truly shine as a main course alongside your favorite succulent protein. Roasted leg of lamb or balsamic flank steak are excellent choices that will complement the flavor and complexity of the risotto. A lemony kale salad is also an exquisite pairing to this rich yet bright dish. Any way you serve it, this risotto is sure to impress.