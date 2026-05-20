8 Donut Chain Chocolate Donuts, Ranked

It's hard to imagine anything more indulgent than a chocolate donut. This dessert combines one of the richest and most complicated sweet flavors with heavy fried dough. When they're good, they're balanced in flavor, hot, and fresh, with a chewy texture that melts in your mouth and pairs perfectly with a strong cup of coffee.

Just about every donut chain offers its own variant on the chocolate donut, but some chains undeniably do it better than others. So, to help you guide your decision of which chocolate donut to eat, we personally tried and ranked eight chocolate donuts from major national chains to see which was the best.

Since a "chocolate donut" can be many things, I decided to consider them in all their forms: donuts with chocolate-flavored dough, unflavored donuts with chocolate frosting or other chocolate-flavored toppings, and combinations of the two. These donuts are ranked based on taste, texture, and delivery on their chocolate flavor, so let's see which chain delivers in these areas, and which ones don't.