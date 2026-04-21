The 8-Second Trick For Krispy Kreme Donuts With Oven-Fresh Flavor

Krispy Kreme made a name for itself with some of the most delicious donuts out there. Part of the thrill is visiting the store and watching them being made fresh as they proof, cook, and get glazed on the line. If the "Hot Now" sign is on, you can even get a fresh, hot donut for free in most locations. When you take home a dozen, they are still tasty, but it is hard to compare them to a freshly made hot donut. However, you can get that experience back with just eight seconds in your microwave.

If you have never read the side of a box of Krispy Kreme donuts, you may have missed that it recommends microwaving your donut for eight seconds before eating. This quick burst in the microwave is enough to warm up the donut and get the glaze just a little bit melty on top. It's almost the same as a fresh one. If you like a warm, soft, gooey donut, you should try it for yourself.

Microwaves take a lot of criticism for their inability to reheat certain foods like pizza or french fries. The end result is often limp. However, this method of heating is ideal for a soft, fluffy donut. You don't want dry heat like an oven that will crisp up the exterior. The donut should stay moist and chewy, which is why this is Krispy Kreme's officially recommended method for reheating its products.