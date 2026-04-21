The 8-Second Trick For Krispy Kreme Donuts With Oven-Fresh Flavor
Krispy Kreme made a name for itself with some of the most delicious donuts out there. Part of the thrill is visiting the store and watching them being made fresh as they proof, cook, and get glazed on the line. If the "Hot Now" sign is on, you can even get a fresh, hot donut for free in most locations. When you take home a dozen, they are still tasty, but it is hard to compare them to a freshly made hot donut. However, you can get that experience back with just eight seconds in your microwave.
If you have never read the side of a box of Krispy Kreme donuts, you may have missed that it recommends microwaving your donut for eight seconds before eating. This quick burst in the microwave is enough to warm up the donut and get the glaze just a little bit melty on top. It's almost the same as a fresh one. If you like a warm, soft, gooey donut, you should try it for yourself.
Microwaves take a lot of criticism for their inability to reheat certain foods like pizza or french fries. The end result is often limp. However, this method of heating is ideal for a soft, fluffy donut. You don't want dry heat like an oven that will crisp up the exterior. The donut should stay moist and chewy, which is why this is Krispy Kreme's officially recommended method for reheating its products.
Donut dos and don'ts
You may think eight seconds is an unusual amount of time, but it's been carefully researched. Just a couple more seconds and the donut can get too hot to handle. You never want to get a sugary glaze too hot as it can cause serious burns. It's also worth noting that this is the chain's recommendation for its "Original Glazed" donuts only, not Krispy Kreme's many other flavors. While you could warm up the other donuts in the microwave too, you need to exercise caution with different kinds.
If you're looking to reheat more than one donut at a time, some sources suggest two donuts can be warmed up in about 12 seconds, while four can go for 20 seconds. All this depends on your microwave's power, of course. If you don't have a microwave handy, about two and a half minutes in a 300-degree Fahrenheit oven could work, but the donuts might come out a little crispier. Make sure not to overheat so they don't become too dry. An air fryer at the same temperature will warm the donuts faster, so check between one and two minutes to see how they are doing.
It's a risk to try to heat up other kinds of donuts besides Original Glazed. Donuts that are filled with jelly, custard, or cream are all prepared when the donut has cooled to room temperature. Those fillings were never meant to be warm. So, if you try to reheat a cream-filled or jelly donut, it will probably cause the cream to break or melt and become dangerously hot. Likewise, the icing on a chocolate glazed might run right off. Stick with eight seconds for an Original Glazed and you'll be set.