How To Get Free Donuts At Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme might be known for its Original Glazed donuts, but this popular morning chain has many more donut options. In fact, in addition to its other standards like chocolate sprinkles, jelly, and cinnamon apple, Krispy Kreme regularly offers seasonal doughnuts like chocolate truffle, raspberry cheesecake, and caramel dulce. What's even better? Free donuts, of course — and with more than one way to get them.

If you frequent Krispy Kreme or would like to start, join its rewards program. You'll be given a free donut with purchase just for signing up, as well as a free donut on your birthday. Once you're a member, you'll be awarded 10 points for each $1 you spend. Once you reach 150 points, you'll get one free doughnut. At 350, you'll get a serving of Dots, which are Krispy Kreme's version of Dunkin's Munchkins. Additional tiers offer 3-counts, 6-counts, and a dozen donuts.

Although Krispy Kreme is more expensive than its counterpart, Dunkin' Donuts, joining its rewards program can make up for the added cost. Not only will you get free donuts, but you'll also have access to exclusive offers and free drinks.