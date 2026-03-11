How To Get Free Donuts At Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme might be known for its Original Glazed donuts, but this popular morning chain has many more donut options. In fact, in addition to its other standards like chocolate sprinkles, jelly, and cinnamon apple, Krispy Kreme regularly offers seasonal doughnuts like chocolate truffle, raspberry cheesecake, and caramel dulce. What's even better? Free donuts, of course — and with more than one way to get them.
If you frequent Krispy Kreme or would like to start, join its rewards program. You'll be given a free donut with purchase just for signing up, as well as a free donut on your birthday. Once you're a member, you'll be awarded 10 points for each $1 you spend. Once you reach 150 points, you'll get one free doughnut. At 350, you'll get a serving of Dots, which are Krispy Kreme's version of Dunkin's Munchkins. Additional tiers offer 3-counts, 6-counts, and a dozen donuts.
Although Krispy Kreme is more expensive than its counterpart, Dunkin' Donuts, joining its rewards program can make up for the added cost. Not only will you get free donuts, but you'll also have access to exclusive offers and free drinks.
Look for Krispy Kreme's hot light for a free doughnut
In addition to signing up as a Krispy Kreme rewards member, you can score a free donut by simply showing up to one of its locations at the right time. Unfortunately, it's not a set time, the offer only applies to original glazed doughnuts, and the deal is only available at certain locations. You see, if you happen to roll up to a Krispy Kreme and see that the hot light is on, this is a sign that not only are doughnuts being made fresh, but also that a free original glazed doughnut may be yours for the taking. Stores in California, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania have been known to participate, but the chain offers no official list.
"Yes... the hot now light really means FREE," a Facebook user based in Atlanta, Georgia announced to their followers in December 2025. "So here's the tea: If the red light is glowing at Krispy Kreme, you can walk in and get a free original glazed donut — no purchase, no catch. Just pure sweet victory." If you are driving past your local Krispy Kreme and you see a red light, be sure to stop. Even if the store isn't participating in the promotion, you can sign up for its rewards program and still get your free donut. Also, don't forget to grab a cup of the donut chain's hot chocolate, which our taste tester determined was the best around.