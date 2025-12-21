Head To This Popular Donut Chain If You're Looking For The Best Hot Chocolate

Tis the season for warm drinks, and a rich and delicious hot chocolate is the ultimate winter beverage. If you're looking for your new go-to spot for that hot cocoa fix, it might just be your favorite donut chain.

We ranked almost twenty hot chocolates from popular chain coffee shops, and Krispy Kreme took home the gold for its Ghirardelli hot chocolate. Krispy Kreme has been blessing us with a whole lineup of sweet and delectable donuts since the company was founded in 1937. So, it's no surprise that Krispy Kreme knows how to make a pretty great hot chocolate, too. The donut chain took top spot in our hot cocoa rankings for several reasons, least of which was the approachable pricing. For only $2.85 plus tax, the 12-ounce cup of cocoa impressed us far beyond its affordability. The quality of the Ghirardelli brand hot chocolate mix is what really set this cup apart from the rest. Overall, it was everything one could want from a hot chocolate: rich, sippable, and simply delicious. No drizzles, toppings, or extra add-ins necessary.