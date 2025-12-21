Head To This Popular Donut Chain If You're Looking For The Best Hot Chocolate
Tis the season for warm drinks, and a rich and delicious hot chocolate is the ultimate winter beverage. If you're looking for your new go-to spot for that hot cocoa fix, it might just be your favorite donut chain.
We ranked almost twenty hot chocolates from popular chain coffee shops, and Krispy Kreme took home the gold for its Ghirardelli hot chocolate. Krispy Kreme has been blessing us with a whole lineup of sweet and delectable donuts since the company was founded in 1937. So, it's no surprise that Krispy Kreme knows how to make a pretty great hot chocolate, too. The donut chain took top spot in our hot cocoa rankings for several reasons, least of which was the approachable pricing. For only $2.85 plus tax, the 12-ounce cup of cocoa impressed us far beyond its affordability. The quality of the Ghirardelli brand hot chocolate mix is what really set this cup apart from the rest. Overall, it was everything one could want from a hot chocolate: rich, sippable, and simply delicious. No drizzles, toppings, or extra add-ins necessary.
What other reviews had to say about Krispy Kreme's hot chocolate
Sipping on a warm cup of hot cocoa is a quintessential winter activity, but not everyone's taste buds align on what makes a great hot cocoa. Some like sweet, some like creamy, and some prefer a richer, deeper chocolate flavor. The Ghirardelli hot chocolate at Krispy Kreme lands more on the rich end of that spectrum. To some, this is ideal, like one reviewer on Reddit who said, "Unironically, Krispy Kreme has really, really good hot chocolate. I don't know if it's the best, but it's delicious."
All in all, Krispy Kreme delivers a pretty top-notch hot chocolate. Coming in at 410 calories, 15 grams of protein, and 39 grams of sugar in the 12-ounce size, it's a wonderful winter treat. You can always make the ultimate hot chocolate at home, too, for a fun kid-friendly activity with delicious results. Dress it up with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and a candy cane stirrer for a seasonal beverage you'll be thinking about all year long.