Krispy Kreme Vs Dunkin: Who Actually Has The Cheaper Donuts?
Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' are two of the most popular donut chains around. As such, the donut brands have tons of similarities, including a wide selection of donuts and an assortment of cold and hot coffees (here are the best hot drinks at Dunkin'). But between these two well-known brands, which is the cheapest? We've broken it down in a side-by-side comparison based on prices from locations of each company in Fort Myers, Florida — and Dunkin' is the clear winner.
When it comes to single donuts, Krispy Kreme's menu prices vary depending on the type of donut. For example, an original glazed donut at Krispy Kreme is priced at $1.99, but those with sprinkles, icing, or both are $2.49. Also ringing up at $2.49 are the brand's filled donuts and cake donuts — and that's not even including seasonal donuts, which, depending on the time of year, include chocolate truffle or raspberry cheesecake. These treats are Krispy Kreme's most expensive, at $2.69.
Meanwhile, over at Dunkin', the brand is far more consistent in its donut pricing. In fact, all of its donuts are priced at $1.59 — even its seasonal and limited-time options. So, as far as single donuts are concerned, Dunkin' reigns supreme.
What about bundles and donut holes?
As for its bundle packs, Krispy Kreme offers a three-count of assorted donuts for $7.09 or a six-count for $14.18, as well as a party bundle of six dozen glazed doughnuts for $89.99, or three dozen glazed and three dozen assorted for $97.50. However, over at Dunkin', you can get six assorted donuts for $8.49 or 12 for $14.49 — the latter of which is still a dollar cheaper than a dozen glazed at Krispy Kreme.
When it comes to donut holes, Krispy Kreme offers a 10-count of assorted doughnuts for $4.69 or a 24-count for $8.29. That's a bit more than Dunkin', which bundles 10 of its Munchkins for $3.59 or 25 for $8.49. Even the smaller offerings seem to be better at Dunkin'.
When it comes to donuts, Dunkin' is the all-around cheaper option, and it also has the added bonus of many other items on its menu. While Krispy Kreme is limited to donuts and drinks, Dunkin' offers everything from breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast to hash browns, bagels, and several other bakery items.