You Might Remember This Betty Crocker Party Frosting If You Grew Up In The '80s And '90s

Betty is a household name — Betty Crocker, that is. She's been sprinkling our lives with sweetness and joy since 1921. Her cake and cookie mixes are kitchen lifesavers in a pinch; and her ready-to-spread frosting? Iconic. Today, you'll find it in classic flavors like creamy white, Hershey's chocolate, cherry, and coconut pecan – for all those old-fashioned German chocolate cake lovers out there. But, if you grew up in the '80s or '90s, you might just remember a different kind of Betty Crocker frosting that really knew how to bring the party.

Party Frosting, the ultimate birthday cake topper, was introduced by Betty Crocker in 1989. It came in standard flavors like chocolate and vanilla, but what made it extra special were the animal candy bits that could be mixed in or sprinkled on top. Some jars featured an assortment of tiny teddy bears, and others contained mini dinosaurs, all in an array of pastel colors. It was perhaps the cutest frosting ever dreamed up. But, if you don't quite remember it, the sweet commercial that aired at the time might drum up some long-lost memories.

As smooth frosting swirls across the screen and those sprinkle creatures make their debut, a sing-song jingle plays: "I think your dinosaurs are wild and I love your teddy bears. How could I resist you? You sweet talker, Betty Crocker." Sadly, Party Frosting eventually went the way of the dinosaurs — extinct.