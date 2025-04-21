The Best Store-Bought Chocolate Frosting Tastes Just Like A Classic Candy Bar
Having pre-made frosting always on hand can be a lifesaver in a pinch, or an indulgent guilty pleasure when times are tough. Either way, you want one that tastes good enough to be homemade, with none of the hassle. That probably sounds impossible when you're looking at a shelf full of hydrogenated oils whipped with sugar and sealed in plastic tubs. However, Tasting Table was on a quest to find the richest, creamiest, fudgiest chocolate frosting the grocery store had to offer — and we were successful. After trying and ranking nine store-bought chocolate frostings, the Betty Crocker Hershey's Milk Chocolate premium frosting was the clear winner.
This frosting didn't just taste "as good as homemade," it tasted homemade, period. It was actually like eating the frosting form of a classic Hersey's bar. Beyond an authentic Hershey's cocoa flavor, this frosting had a smooth and luxurious texture. You can slather it over a pan of brownies, a fudgy chocolate cake, or eat it straight out of the jar with a spoon. Not too sweet with a robust chocolate flavor and silky smooth, spreadable texture, this frosting was dreamy, and it's an easy re-purchase for us.
Hershey's saved Betty Crocker in our rankings
Both the first and last place on our rankings fell on a Betty Crocker brand frosting, so it seems the Hershey's collaboration really made the difference here. After all, we ranked the Betty Crocker Rich & Creamy Milk Chocolate frosting as the worst, and the Hershey's Milk Chocolate as the best. When comparing the ingredients between the two, the only noticeable differences are the addition of Hershey's cocoa and how much corn starch was used, based on where it fell in the order of ingredients. But it's clear these slight differences had a major effect on the flavor and texture of each frosting.
Other online reviewers agree with our praise for the Betty Crocker Hershey's Milk Chocolate frosting, with the product boasting 4.6 stars on Amazon. One reviewer on the Betty Crocker website shared, "I can't rave enough about this frosting. By far the best ready-made frosting I have ever purchased. Very rich and creamy." We wholeheartedly concur and will be keeping our pantries stocked with this frosting from now on.