The Best Store-Bought Chocolate Frosting Tastes Just Like A Classic Candy Bar

Having pre-made frosting always on hand can be a lifesaver in a pinch, or an indulgent guilty pleasure when times are tough. Either way, you want one that tastes good enough to be homemade, with none of the hassle. That probably sounds impossible when you're looking at a shelf full of hydrogenated oils whipped with sugar and sealed in plastic tubs. However, Tasting Table was on a quest to find the richest, creamiest, fudgiest chocolate frosting the grocery store had to offer — and we were successful. After trying and ranking nine store-bought chocolate frostings, the Betty Crocker Hershey's Milk Chocolate premium frosting was the clear winner.

This frosting didn't just taste "as good as homemade," it tasted homemade, period. It was actually like eating the frosting form of a classic Hersey's bar. Beyond an authentic Hershey's cocoa flavor, this frosting had a smooth and luxurious texture. You can slather it over a pan of brownies, a fudgy chocolate cake, or eat it straight out of the jar with a spoon. Not too sweet with a robust chocolate flavor and silky smooth, spreadable texture, this frosting was dreamy, and it's an easy re-purchase for us.