Are Any Of Betty Crocker's Canned Frostings Dairy-Free?
When it comes to home baking, not everything has to be homemade — even if you or your loved ones are vegan. The convenience items in the baking aisle have far more vegan options than you might suspect. While it's always good to double-check the label, there's one brand of frosting that offers a wide range of vegan flavors. Though there are flavors that are not vegan, Betty Crocker frostings are largely suitable for those baking with this dietary restriction.
The vegan frostings rely primarily on three kinds of sweeteners: sugar, palm oil, and corn starch. While the majority of the frosting flavors are vegan, it's worth noting that you might see an allergy disclaimer on the label. Many of the frostings are made in a facility that also processes products with dairy. So even though the frosting doesn't contain milk as an ingredient, it's still possible that trace amounts of milk could be in the frosting due to cross-contamination.
Betty Crocker's most vegan-friendly offerings and which to avoid
You might be surprised to find that Betty Crocker's whipped cream, buttercream, and milk chocolate frostings don't appear to contain animal products — including the whipped, low-sugar, and Rich & Creamy versions. (Learn more about when to use buttercream instead of whipped frosting.) Even the Hershey's milk chocolate frosting is considered vegan-friendly. Other flavors you wouldn't explicitly assume to have dairy tend to be vegan. Think of flavors like cherry, strawberry, and lemon. Classics such as dark chocolate, vanilla, and creamy white also fall into the category of vegan-friendly. However, shoppers should use their discretion as all of these products feature a disclaimer that reads, "May contain milk ingredients."
The frosting flavors vegans should steer clear of are the Rainbow Chip Rich & Creamy and the Cream Cheese Rich & Creamy, both of which contain milk. Other flavors to avoid are the Rich & Creamy Coconut Pecan frosting, which contains egg, and the Whipped Cream Cheese, which contains milk ingredients. While these appear to be the only frostings that list dairy products in their ingredients, it's always a good idea to double-check the list of ingredients before purchasing a can or two. Once you have your favorite flavor in hand, you can easily use one of our 10 tips to elevate store-bought frosting or simply fluff it up for a better homemade texture.