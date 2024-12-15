Are Any Of Betty Crocker's Canned Frostings Dairy-Free?

When it comes to home baking, not everything has to be homemade — even if you or your loved ones are vegan. The convenience items in the baking aisle have far more vegan options than you might suspect. While it's always good to double-check the label, there's one brand of frosting that offers a wide range of vegan flavors. Though there are flavors that are not vegan, Betty Crocker frostings are largely suitable for those baking with this dietary restriction.

The vegan frostings rely primarily on three kinds of sweeteners: sugar, palm oil, and corn starch. While the majority of the frosting flavors are vegan, it's worth noting that you might see an allergy disclaimer on the label. Many of the frostings are made in a facility that also processes products with dairy. So even though the frosting doesn't contain milk as an ingredient, it's still possible that trace amounts of milk could be in the frosting due to cross-contamination.