Can You Freeze Dunkin' Donuts? How To Ward Off Staleness Longer

The thought of freezing your favorite donuts from Dunkin' might sound a little odd, but there are times in life when the craving hits and you either can't get to your local Dunkin' or there isn't one around to begin with. Next time you find yourself traveling to a place without a Dunkin' in sight or simply want to have some of their iconic donuts on hand, you can freeze them to buy yourself some delicious longevity.

Nothing will ever replicate the delightful freshness of popping a Dunkin' donut into your mouth before you've even left the premises. However, freezing your donuts is fairly easy and worth at least trying. First, make sure your donut is at room temperature. As a rule of thumb, it's not good to freeze warm or hot food because it invites harmful bacteria, lowers the temperature of your freezer, and can mess with the texture of your defrosted dish. Luckily, the donuts Dunkin' serves are not usually hot or even that warm, but it's always good to be cautious with food storage.

Next, we recommend you lay out your sugary loot on a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving gaps between each donut. This will freeze them faster and ensure that they won't accidentally freeze together due to the sticky glaze. Once the donuts are frozen, which shouldn't take more than an hour, you can toss them into an air-tight container to free up more room in your freezer, and then stick them back, somewhere you won't forget them.

