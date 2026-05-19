24 Flavorful French Fry Recipes You'll Want To Make On Repeat
French fries are one of those foods that just about everyone loves. After all, how can you not enjoy potatoes fried in sizzling oil until brown and crispy that come coated in salt? It's a combo that's basically guaranteed to be delicious. But if you just heat up a bag of frozen fries at home and sprinkle a bit of salt on them, you're missing out on just how tasty fries can really be. By following a solid recipe, the fries you make in your own kitchen can taste just as good as those that come from your favorite fast food joint.
Some of these recipes feature fries as a side dish, while others put fries at the very center of the plate. In some cases, we even ditch the potatoes and use a different base ingredient entirely. If you're craving a hot, fresh batch of homemade fries, you're in the right place. Your next batch of fries is going to taste better than ever.
Shoestring Garlic Parmesan Fries
There are times when you might want thick, chunky fries, but when you're looking for maximum crispiness, thin is the way to go. You're not going to get much thinner than these shoestring fries. They crisp up perfectly, creating an almost chip-like experience. Seasoning them with garlic and Parmesan takes them to a whole new level, with a savory funkiness that you won't be able to get enough of. These fries are so good, you don't even need a dipping sauce on the side.
Recipe: Shoestring Garlic Parmesan Fries
Copycat McDonald's Fries
If there's one fast food restaurant praised for its fries, it has to be McDonald's. These legendary fries are just the right thickness, featuring some intense umami-like saltiness that's hard to resist. Plus, McDonald's fries always have the perfect crisp to soggy ratio. Surprisingly, you don't have to go to McD's to get the taste of the fries you love so much. This copycat recipe is so close to the real thing, you may start to wonder whether you had worked at a McDonald's in a past life.
Recipe: Copycat McDonald's Fries
Air Fryer French Fries
As much as we love super rich, deep-fried fries, they're not always the choice that makes us feel the best. By cooking your fries in an air fryer, though, you can use a lot less oil — and have a side dish that you can eat any day of the week. Plus, the cleanup process is a whole lot easier. Garlic and onion granules, paprika, pepper, and plenty of salt give these fries an unpretentious yet bold flavor profile you're destined to love.
Recipe: Air Fryer French Fries
Baked Wingstop-Style Fries
When you think of Wingstop, the first thing that comes to mind is probably its wings. But this chain restaurant generally specializes in bar food, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that it boasts some seriously delicious fries. As much as we love a good Wingstop meal, you may not always want to pay restaurant prices to meet your fry cravings, which is where this copycat recipe comes in. It's the spice blend that sets these fries apart from the rest.
Recipe: Baked Wingstop-Style Fries
Loaded Gyro Fries
On most plates, fries are used as a side dish and are merely an afterthought to the main course. However, some dishes turn fries into the star of the show, holding down the whole meal by creating a base of fried goodness on which other ingredients can rest. This recipe falls into the second category. Gyro meat, a ton of fresh veg, and a creamy tzatziki sauce turn these fries into a main course (although it can also be eaten as an appetizer if you're serving a crowd).
Recipe: Loaded Gyro Fries
Classic Jersey Disco Fries
As a state, New Jersey has no shortage of legendary dishes, but disco fries may be one of its most delicious creations. Smothered with gravy, cheese, and a generous sprinkle of parsley, this fry-based dish makes for an incredible appetizer. The gravy gets the fries slightly soggy in the most perfect way, and the cheese brings it all together under a layer of melted creaminess. And the parsley? It counteracts all of those heavy, fatty notes with a fresh kick to create some balance.
Recipe: Classic Jersey Disco Fries
Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries
There's nothing like burgers and fries when you feel like having a fun, slightly indulgent meal. But if you can't be bothered to make burgers from scratch, you can always load your fries with a ton of different burger ingredients to create a similar flavor profile. This recipe starts with frozen fries that are cooked and topped with beef, bacon, cheese, and all the veggie burger toppings you can imagine: lettuce, dill pickles, and tomatoes. Don't forget the creamy burger sauce on top for maximum tastiness.
Recipe: Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries
Crispy Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Love fries but prefer something on the sweeter end of the spectrum? Then these sweet potato fries would be probably right up your alley. This recipe allows you to make them in the air fryer, for a quick and easy side dish that you can enjoy any night of the week with basically any main course. They're seasoned with a variety of savory spices, and they're ready in less than 30 minutes. Try this recipe once, and air fryer sweet potato fries might just become a regular part of your dinner rotation.
3-Ingredient Disco Fries
Craving disco fries but don't want to make every element of the dish from scratch? We've got you — just follow this three-ingredient recipe instead. Using frozen fries and a packet of gravy makes this dish come together in no time. As long as you also have some mozzarella, you've got a top-notch appetizer waiting for you. Disco fries might just become your new favorite snack when your fridge is bare.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Disco Fries
20-Minute Air Fryer French Fries
If you're like most of us, then you probably don't have time to make an elaborate dinner every single night. Sometimes, you just need a few easy standbys that you can throw together in under 30 minutes. When those moments come, you should follow this recipe for a simple and uncomplicated version of air fryer fries. Thick potato slices get nice and crispy in the air fryer, so there's no need to make a big mess with your deep fryer.
Recipe: 20-Minute Air Fryer French Fries
Crispy Golden Rutabaga Fries
You don't actually have to make fries from potatoes at all. When you want a crispy, salty side dish but you're bored of plain fries, this rutabaga-based version can help you switch up your meal routine. Like potatoes, rutabagas are root veggies, so the cooking process is really similar to the one that uses standard fries. These are made with peanut oil, which gives them an extra layer of flavor that only enhances their richness. Who knows? You might just find yourself starting to use rutabaga regularly.
Recipe: Crispy Golden Rutabaga Fries
Air Fryer Jicama Fries
If you're looking for an additional potato alternative for your fries, jicama is also a great option. Jicama is another root vegetable, but it has a slightly crispier texture than potatoes — in fact, some compare it to an apple, just with less sweetness. Because of that texture, it's a veg that can make texturally interesting fries. With a simple combination of seasonings, you can transform this vegetable into the most delicious fries. Pair with your favorite dipping sauce, and you have an elite side dish that you'll never find at a fast food chain.
Recipe: Air Fryer Jicama Fries
The Duck Fat Disco Fries John Wick Wishes He Had
Why stick with basic disco fries when you can enhance them with deeply flavorful duck fat? That's the ingredient that transforms a basic fry recipe into something truly special. Duck fat has a somewhat earthy, meaty flavor, making it way more interesting than the peanut or canola oil you usually use for frying. Top with gravy and cheese, which is typical for disco fries, and you have the most decadent starter you've ever made.
Pork Loaded French Fries
When you're craving fries but you also want to eat something more substantial, preferably all mixed together in a bowl, loaded fries are the way to go. They allow you to combine many different flavors in one dish, creating harmony and balance that makes this dish way more than the sum of its parts. Using pork gives your fry dish a hearty touch, which only adds to its decadence.
Recipe: Pork Loaded French Fries
Baked Avocado Fries
This is the perfect recipe for true avocado lovers out there. It takes the rich, silky fruit and transforms it into crispy, crunchy fries that make an excellent side dish or appetizer. By using panko breadcrumbs, you'll create a nice texture on the exterior, while still managing to retain that signature buttery center. Just keep in mind that these are a little more fragile than potato fries, so tossing them isn't a great idea.
Recipe: Baked Avocado Fries
Copycat Ruth's Chris Shoestring Fries
Sure, Ruth's Chris is all about the steak, but the super-crispy shoestring fries are not to be missed. This steakhouse chain makes shoestring fries that are delightfully thin and crunchy, creating the most elegant fry experience you've ever had. More importantly, you don't even need to make a reservation at Ruth's Chris to give these fries a try, as you can easily make them at home. This recipe comes together surprisingly quickly and tastes just like the original.
Halloumi Fries
Cheese can make just about anything taste better, including fries. These halloumi fries aren't potatoes served with halloumi. Instead, the actual fries are made with halloumi, giving you a richer and cheesier experience than you could ever have with standard fries. With a crispy panko coating, they stay intact nicely, all while taking on a beautiful crispiness. This might just be one of your new favorite appetizer recipes to make when friends come to visit.
Recipe: Halloumi Fries
Copycat Animal Style Fries
In-N-Out has a long list of beloved menu items, but the animal-style fries might be one of its most iconic. These fries are doused in sauce, cheese, and onions, making them way more flavorful than the versions you'll find at other fast food joints. Although this dish might seem hard to pull off, it's actually pretty easy to make at home. Serve the fries with a homemade burger, and it'll feel like you're eating some restaurant-worthy fast food in your own kitchen — no drive-through required.
Recipe: Copycat Animal Style Fries
Butternut Squash Fries with Creamy Chipotle Sauce
Just because you're craving fries doesn't mean you necessarily want to eat something super heavy. When you want a lighter version, use butternut squash instead of potatoes. The squash gives the fries a slightly sweet flavor — like the one you'd get with sweet potato fries — but you can easily balance it out with savory seasonings. The creamy chipotle sauce is what really takes this recipe to the next level, though. If you ask us, butternut squash has never tasted better.
Delicious Carne Asada Fries Everyone Will Love
There are plenty of quick french fry recipes out there, but when you're ready to go all out with a bowl of fries, this carne asada number should be at the top of your must-make list. It's absolutely loaded up with toppings, with beef being the most substantial. Then comes lots of cheese followed by fresh additions like guacamole, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeño. Finish it all off with a sprinkle of cotija cheese, and you'll have an unforgettable meal.
Spicy Sweet Potato Truffle Fries
It's always good to have a basic sweet potato recipe in your back pocket, but there are times when you need to boost that classic flavor. That's just what you'll be doing when you make these spicy sweet potato truffle fries. The truffle flavoring is intense enough, and it infuses the fries with a sophisticated umami touch. As truffle can taste one-note after a while, there's also some spice in the mix — chipotle powder offers heat and earthiness.
Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Truffle Fries
Oven-Roasted Polenta Fries
If you're ready to switch up your fry game completely, use polenta. These polenta fries have that crispy exterior paired with a tender core you're looking for in any good fry, but the somewhat sweet, corn-like flavor makes the whole thing more interesting. The seasonings are simple: Butter gives these fries richness without having to deep fry them, while Parmesan, garlic, and rosemary provide that savory, aromatic flavor that makes them shine.
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Polenta Fries
Baked Asparagus Fries
Sure, asparagus can make an excellent side dish when roasted or sauteed. But did you know that you can turn asparagus spears into fries? Panko bread crumbs form the crispy coating, giving these green veggies a fry-like texture while still retaining that veggie-forward flavor. They're perfect for those days when you want something lighter that still tastes fried and crispy. Give this recipe a try once, and you'll wonder why you ever made asparagus any other way before.
Recipe: Baked Asparagus Fries
Homemade Air Fryer Steak Fries
Enough with those tiny, skinny fries that offer more crisp than substance. For those who love serious, hefty steak fries, this recipe is for you. Making your steak fries in the air fryer yields crispy texture without quite as much oil as you'd otherwise need, and it results in a nice tenderness on the inside of each fry. All you'll need is a bit of avocado oil to achieve the perfect combo of crispness and softness.
Recipe: Homemade Air Fryer Steak Fries
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