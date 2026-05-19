24 Flavorful French Fry Recipes You'll Want To Make On Repeat

French fries are one of those foods that just about everyone loves. After all, how can you not enjoy potatoes fried in sizzling oil until brown and crispy that come coated in salt? It's a combo that's basically guaranteed to be delicious. But if you just heat up a bag of frozen fries at home and sprinkle a bit of salt on them, you're missing out on just how tasty fries can really be. By following a solid recipe, the fries you make in your own kitchen can taste just as good as those that come from your favorite fast food joint.

Some of these recipes feature fries as a side dish, while others put fries at the very center of the plate. In some cases, we even ditch the potatoes and use a different base ingredient entirely. If you're craving a hot, fresh batch of homemade fries, you're in the right place. Your next batch of fries is going to taste better than ever.