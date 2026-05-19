Everyone Ate This In The '80s — And It's Back On Breakfast Tables In 2026

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Living in the age of social media, it can almost feel as if we have only recently invented food trends. In reality, of course, they have actually existed for as long as we have had disparate cultures cooking different foods and interacting with one another. Nowadays, however, a dish that you have never seen (or perhaps didn't exist until this moment) can suddenly appear and, in what feels like minutes, begin to dominate the entire culinary scene — now that is a new level of trendy. Thankfully, food trends are not limited to the most bizarre and eye-catching. Sometimes they're simply a chance for a dish that was once a star to return to the limelight, such as quiche.

There was a time not so long ago when quiche was the "it" dish for breakfasts and brunches. We can thank Julia Child for introducing quiche to American palates, where its seeming sophistication sent it skyrocketing in popularity through the 1970s and '80s. This popularity, however, led to ubiquity, which sapped the dish of that integral air of elegance. Eventually, it declined to the place of a somewhat dated dish that you might expect for Sunday lunch at grandma's rather than the hip new brunch place across town. Trends do have a way of repeating themselves, though, and the return of this flaky-crusted egg dish is on the list of the biggest breakfast trends in 2026, in some form at least.