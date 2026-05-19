Everyone Ate This In The '80s — And It's Back On Breakfast Tables In 2026
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Living in the age of social media, it can almost feel as if we have only recently invented food trends. In reality, of course, they have actually existed for as long as we have had disparate cultures cooking different foods and interacting with one another. Nowadays, however, a dish that you have never seen (or perhaps didn't exist until this moment) can suddenly appear and, in what feels like minutes, begin to dominate the entire culinary scene — now that is a new level of trendy. Thankfully, food trends are not limited to the most bizarre and eye-catching. Sometimes they're simply a chance for a dish that was once a star to return to the limelight, such as quiche.
There was a time not so long ago when quiche was the "it" dish for breakfasts and brunches. We can thank Julia Child for introducing quiche to American palates, where its seeming sophistication sent it skyrocketing in popularity through the 1970s and '80s. This popularity, however, led to ubiquity, which sapped the dish of that integral air of elegance. Eventually, it declined to the place of a somewhat dated dish that you might expect for Sunday lunch at grandma's rather than the hip new brunch place across town. Trends do have a way of repeating themselves, though, and the return of this flaky-crusted egg dish is on the list of the biggest breakfast trends in 2026, in some form at least.
Quiche is returning to breakfast tables
Especially popular right now are mini quiches, muffin-sized versions of the classic quiche recipes of brunch tables past. Grazing-style breakfasts are en vogue, where a series of small bites replace the larger dishes that may seem more traditional. This can mean whipping up a batch of no-frill white pepper mini quiches, but the convenience of packages of prepared products, like these Nancy's Lorraine & Florentine Petite Quiche Frozen Snacks Variety Pack, gives a lot of the reward with none of the effort. This is certainly the modus operandi in the age of AI. Plus, with a simple trick like sprinkling a bit of cheese over the top, you can add homemade taste to any store-bought quiche.
For those that long for a simpler time, though, there are plenty of excellent quiche recipes out there that are honestly pretty simple to make. Particularly if you forgo making the crust from scratch — that bit at least we can pick up in the frozen foods aisle — an easy quiche Lorraine recipe only takes about an hour from fridge-to-table. Just like those frozen mini quiches can be easily baked when you want them, a full-size quiche cooked on the weekend makes a perfect breakfast meal prep option.
If you bake a Caprese quiche for Sunday breakfast, you can toss in a bacon, onion, and goat cheese quiche at the same time, and whether that goes in the fridge or the freezer, you'll have breakfast for days. These days, quiche may not have the same "je ne sais quoi" that it did in the '80s, but it is just as delicious and practical as ever.