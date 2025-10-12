You Can Thank Julia Child If You Ate This For Dinner In The '70s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Having sudden guests? Make them a quiche. It's fancy, but it's also fast and foolproof." Thus begins the quiche Lorraine episode of Julia Child's iconic PBS show "The French Chef." The episode belongs to Season 8 of the show, which aired in 1971 and marked a distinct before-and-after in the quiche-takeover that quickly dominated '70s home cooking.

One of the most influential tips from Child's oeuvre, quiche Lorraine doesn't require any fancy cooking techniques. The French open-faced savory egg tart demands significantly lower-maintenance than many other French classic dishes like coq au vin. It comes together quickly, looks impressive, and is filling enough to serve as an entree — all of which made the dish a quick favorite for the aspirational, oft-hosting home cooks of the '70s.

Traditional quiche Lorraine comprises just bacon, eggs and crème fraîche. Other preparations also include cheese and onion. Child's version of the dish veers classical; the recipes featured in her 1968 collection "The French Chef Cookbook" and in her seminal cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" stick to the minimal egg, bacon, and heavy cream composition. But, elsewhere, other recipes penned by Child (like the one she printed in Food & Wine) add grated Gruyère into the mix. Pair quiche Lorraine with a crisp salad and chilled white wine to complete the meal, as Child suggests in the "French Chef" episode. Or, take a cue from 18 more dishes everyone ate for dinner in the '70s.