19 Dishes Everyone Ate For Dinner In The '70s

In the '70s, it was all about stretching the dollar, which meant adding filler to more expensive ingredients and making every meal count. Anything that could be made with a cream-of-something soup can was a beloved recipe in the 1970s. The Great Inflation that stretched into the '80s had Americans pinching pennies, but that didn't mean they couldn't get creative.

The decade was defined by practical cooking that generally prioritized affordability over elaborate preparation, although if there was ever an opportunity to make an entrée the table's centerpiece, 1970s home chefs were all over it. Despite the jump in prices, households were still able to create decadent meals, often with the help of the canned aisle and the freezer. Some of these recipes were incredibly lavish and rich, while others had a heavier European influence that added an elegant flair. The '70s were full of unique flavor combinations, some that stuck around and others that thankfully poofed into oblivion, but they're all remembered one way or another. These dishes were some of the most adored dinners of the 1970s.