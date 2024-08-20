The 2 Ingredients That Give Canned Tuna Casserole A Flavorful Spin

Canned tuna is one of the most convenient ingredients for creating numerous lunch and dinner dishes. Whether we blend it with mayonnaise for sandwiches, or take it a step further in a zippy tuna pasta salad, it's always quick and satisfying. Canned tuna casserole is just as easy, and twice as comforting. A blend of canned creamy soup, a few cans of tuna, dried egg noodles, and frozen veggies, canned tuna casserole is an easy dump-it recipe that the oven transforms into an ultra-rich dinner centerpiece. If you want to elevate your tuna casserole's creamy and savory profile with tangy and herbal enhancements, dill and dijon mustard are the two ingredients you need.

Dijon provides a piquant, sweet, and subtly spicy profile to cut through the richness of the cream soup cooking liquid while also complementing tuna's umami notes. Fresh dill is a popular pairing for both fish dishes and the creamy sauces and dressings that adorn them; consider this dill and tuna patty recipe or this dill-infused recipe for tartar sauce to accompany a fried fish filet.

Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn incorporates dijon and fresh dill into her dilly tuna casserole by adding a tablespoon of dijon and seven fresh dill fronds to the casserole dish with the rest of the ingredients. Then she adds a second serving of dill fronds to the topping to bring those herbal notes to the forefront.