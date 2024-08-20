The 2 Ingredients That Give Canned Tuna Casserole A Flavorful Spin
Canned tuna is one of the most convenient ingredients for creating numerous lunch and dinner dishes. Whether we blend it with mayonnaise for sandwiches, or take it a step further in a zippy tuna pasta salad, it's always quick and satisfying. Canned tuna casserole is just as easy, and twice as comforting. A blend of canned creamy soup, a few cans of tuna, dried egg noodles, and frozen veggies, canned tuna casserole is an easy dump-it recipe that the oven transforms into an ultra-rich dinner centerpiece. If you want to elevate your tuna casserole's creamy and savory profile with tangy and herbal enhancements, dill and dijon mustard are the two ingredients you need.
Dijon provides a piquant, sweet, and subtly spicy profile to cut through the richness of the cream soup cooking liquid while also complementing tuna's umami notes. Fresh dill is a popular pairing for both fish dishes and the creamy sauces and dressings that adorn them; consider this dill and tuna patty recipe or this dill-infused recipe for tartar sauce to accompany a fried fish filet.
Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn incorporates dijon and fresh dill into her dilly tuna casserole by adding a tablespoon of dijon and seven fresh dill fronds to the casserole dish with the rest of the ingredients. Then she adds a second serving of dill fronds to the topping to bring those herbal notes to the forefront.
More tuna casserole tips and flavors
In her recipe, Michelle McGlinn recommends using cream of celery soup as an aromatic, savory pairing that will work best with the dill and dijon. However, more traditional cream of mushroom soup will give you a double dose of umami. You can add chopped celery along with frozen peas to the casserole with the cream of mushroom soup to still achieve that aromatic pairing; the celery will also provide more depth of texture. Alternatively, saute the celery to soften it first. Cream of onion soup is another great option for a dill and dijon tuna casserole, as it provides an even stronger aromatic element. A handful of shredded cheddar cheese would add yet another layer of decadence and is a further delicious friend of dijon.
McGlinn uses crispy fried onions to top her casserole, but if you're using cream of onion soup, you might want to switch the onions for savory breadcrumbs. A blend of breadcrumbs, dill, parmesan cheese, and dried parsley would bring a balance of salty, savory, and herby flavors. You can also dust the dill-infused topping with additional spices like paprika and cayenne for a smoky, spicy finish. If you don't have fresh dill, you can use the dried version. Dried dill has a more concentrated flavor, so add it in much smaller proportions than fresh dill; for every tablespoon of fresh, you only need a teaspoon of dried dill.