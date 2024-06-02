Simplify Coq Au Vin With The Help Of Your Crockpot

Coq au vin sure sounds quite fancy, and while the classic French dish takes some effort to pull off from scratch at home, it doesn't have to be so difficult. Traditionally, recipes for the stew made with chicken (specifically rooster to stay true to its roots) and vegetables in a wine broth requires several steps in a large pot or Dutch oven. Here at Tasting Table, we have a crockpot recipe that uses the quintessential American appliance to make it easier for you to pull off the French meal in your kitchen without the need to stand at the stove for over an hour.

In our version of crockpot coq au vin from recipe developer Julianne De Witt, there's some prep work involved in a pan before it goes into the crockpot. However, in a traditional coq au vin recipe, you'll have to brown bacon, sauté aromatics like onions, marinate then cook and remove the chicken, add in mushrooms, and the list goes on — and we haven't even mentioned the wine and broth. The biggest caveat to the Crockpot version of the dish is that it will increase the cooking time, but that's to be expected with most slow-cooked recipes anyway.