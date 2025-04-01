Here's The Easy Way To Make Store-Bought Quiche Taste Homemade

Some cheeses melt better than others, so choose wisely if you want your melty cheese quiche dreams to come true. Cheddar, Gryuère, and mozzarella are some of the most common choices for baked dishes, as evident in countless lasagna recipes and pizza varieties. Silky smooth and irresistibly ooey-gooey, they couldn't be more of a perfect fit for your quiche. A bit creamier and more spreadable are goat cheese and ricotta. Sure, you won't get that same stretchy pull with these varieties, but they bring a signature softness that's unique to the quiche experience. But hey, why choose when you can just use a little bit of everything and have a mixed-cheese quiche?

On the other end of the spectrum, there's parmesan cheese. Not exactly known for its meltability, this umami-rich grated cheese tends to crisp up into a brown crust when it meets high heat. However, this makes it an excellent topping over other cheeses, creating a delightful textural contrast. Feta and blue cheese are other slightly unusual choices to experiment with. They won't melt into the dish entirely, but rather retain some of the crumbliness that makes each bite more fascinating.

While this is only a simple upgrade for a store-bought dish, the right ingredient pairings can get you a much better result than expected. If you've got a quiche Lorraine recipe, use deeply nutty Gruyère cheese to match the smoky, savory bacon bits. Got a spinach quiche? Leave it to feta cheese to elevate it. Or with goat cheese in the mix, you might want to consider adding caramelized onion for a restaurant-worthy transformation.